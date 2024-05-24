Rolling Stock Market size is set to grow by USD 11.82 billion from 2024-2028, Growing E-commerce booting rolling stock market to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rolling stock market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rolling Stock Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Rail freight and Rail passenger), Type (Diesel, Electric, and Electro-diesel), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ALSTOM SA, Caterpillar Inc., Central Japan Railway Co., CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S.A., CRRC Corp. Ltd., Grupa Pesa, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Aerospace Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAPNA Group Co., PATENTES TALGO S.L.U., PPF Group, Siemens AG, Stadler Rail Ag, Tatravagonka a.s. Poprad, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., The Kinki Sharyo Co. Ltd., Trinity Industries Inc., and WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rolling stock market is experiencing significant growth due to the global shift towards electrification and hybrid solutions in rail transportation. Low-floor trains, equipped with Wi-Fi and advanced train systems, are in high demand. Existing fleets are being replaced with electric rolling stock, such as high-speed trains and hybrid locomotives, to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Rail operators are investing in predictive maintenance technologies, utilizing sensors and data analytics, to enhance train performance and conserve energy. The growth of high-speed rail networks in regions like Europe and Asia is driving this trend, with eco-friendly transport solutions becoming increasingly popular. Oil prices and infrastructure development also influence the market, as urban planners seek to reduce road traffic and improve city infrastructure with rapid transit systems and tramways.

Market Challenges

Rolling stock, a significant investment for both new entrants and rail operators, faces high capital costs due to its specialized nature. Complex engineering, advanced technology, and skilled labor are required to meet safety, performance, and regulatory standards. Rolling stock must adhere to stringent safety regulations, often necessitating costly specialized materials and components. Oil prices and energy sources, such as electricity, hydrogen fuel, and battery-operated rolling stock, influence the market.

Urban planners and city infrastructure prioritize greener transportation solutions, including rail vehicles, trams, and rapid transit systems, to address daily commuting needs and affordability. Rolling stock OEMs focus on decarbonization, energy efficiency, and refurbishing existing locomotive fleets to meet global warming concerns and passenger rail and freight train demands.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download Free sample report in minutes

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Rail freight

1.2 Rail passenger Type 2.1 Diesel

2.2 Electric

2.3 Electro-diesel Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Rail freight- The rolling stock market is segmented by application in the railway sector, encompassing high-speed trains, trams, and railway infrastructure. Rolling stock vehicles, including freight wagons and rapid transit vehicles, are integral to railway freight transport and urban mobility. Global Railway Review and Indian railways, among others, are investing in railway networks and rail services facilities to accommodate growing demand. Energy-efficient rolling stock, such as low-floor trains equipped with Wi-Fi and predictive maintenance systems, is gaining popularity.

Rail operators are focusing on electrification and reducing carbon emissions through energy efficiency and EV policies, which necessitate the adoption of eco-friendly transport solutions like electric trains. Railway telematics, train systems, control centers, and metro segments, like Delhi Metro and Shanghai Metro, are driving innovation in rail travel. Rolling stock OEMs and rail operators are collaborating to integrate computer vision, sensors, data analytics, and onboard Wi-Fi to enhance passenger experience and optimize fleet performance.

The market also includes existing fleets of railcars, such as Amtrak's Auto Train, Coast Starlight, and various rail travel offerings. Railways are exploring the integration of rail, road, and air transportation to create seamless multimodal transport solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Rolling Stock Market encompasses the production, procurement, and maintenance of vehicles used in rail transport, including freight wagons and passenger trains. Key factors influencing this market include oil prices, as diesel-powered rolling stock is more common in regions with lower electricity costs or less developed railway electrification. The adoption of greener transportation solutions, such as hydrogen fuel cells, is also gaining traction in the market.

Energy conservation and efficiency are crucial considerations, with mechanical brakes being replaced by more energy-efficient alternatives. Railway networks around the world, including those in India and the US (Amtrak, Auto Train, Coast Starlight), are investing in railway telematics and electrification to reduce carbon emissions and improve rail travel experiences. The EV policy is another significant driver, with many governments incentivizing the use of electric trains to reduce overall carbon emissions.

Market Research Overview

The Rolling Stock Market refers to the trading of railway vehicles and related equipment. This market is essential for the smooth operation of railway systems worldwide. Rolling stock includes locomotives, passenger coaches, freight wagons, and metro cars. The demand for rolling stock is driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Rolling stock manufacturers design and produce these vehicles using advanced technologies to improve efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

The rolling stock market is a dynamic and complex industry, with various players involved in manufacturing, maintenance, and leasing. The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and economic conditions. Rolling stock is a critical component of railway systems, ensuring the timely and safe transportation of passengers and goods.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Rail Freight



Rail Passenger

Type

Diesel



Electric



Electro-diesel

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio