ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES 10 PERCENT INCREASE IN REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2024. This represents an increase of 10 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

"Rollins has a consistent and long-standing history of increasing our dividend as we grow our business," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With the current increase, we have raised our regular dividend by approximately 65 percent since the beginning of 2022, while continuing to meaningfully invest in our business. This is a reflection of our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, our commitment to return capital to shareholders, and the confidence we have in our future," Mr. Krause, concluded.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, MissQuito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commitment to return capital to shareholders and the Company's confidence in its future.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

