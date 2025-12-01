Rollins To Host 2025 Sell-Side Analyst Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on December 9th

News provided by

Rollins, Inc.

Dec 01, 2025, 16:18 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, will hold a 2025 Sell-Side Analyst Conference on Tuesday, December 9, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer and President Jerry Gahlhoff, Chief Financial Officer Ken Krause, and other members of the leadership team plan to discuss key strategic initiatives and future value creation opportunities.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-presentations. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more.

You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Lyndsey Burton
(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

