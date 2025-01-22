ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Rollins, Inc.

Jan 22, 2025, 16:05 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2025. This represents an increase of 10 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, MissQuito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

ROL-Div

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton (404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will...
Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics