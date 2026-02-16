Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Rollins, Inc.

Feb 16, 2026, 18:37 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 18th from 1:50 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. E.T.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/investors/events-presentations. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "Events and Presentations" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. 

You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton
(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

