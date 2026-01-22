ROLLINS, INC. ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Rollins, Inc.

Jan 22, 2026, 16:05 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.

About Rollins, Inc.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton
(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will...
Rollins To Host 2025 Sell-Side Analyst Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on December 9th

Rollins To Host 2025 Sell-Side Analyst Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on December 9th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, will hold a 2025 Sell-Side Analyst ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics