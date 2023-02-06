Rollins, Inc. Named a Top Workplace in the USA

Company Ranks on Top List in Atlanta for 7th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company has been recognized as a top workplace on both a national and local level. This marks the seventh consecutive year to be recognized in Atlanta.

The Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits.

With nearly 16,000 employees nationwide and more than 600 employees in Atlanta, Rollins continues to focus on growth and investing in our talent and is making investments across a wide spectrum of programs that is driving a higher level of engagement across our teams. These investments are ensuring Rollins remains an employer of choice.

"This recognition reflects our company's ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture that upholds our values of doing the right thing, continuous improvement, service, accountability, and collaboration for our people," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and CEO of Rollins. "We are pleased that our team members view Rollins as a great place to work, and as our business evolves, we remain committed to maintaining an environment that enables them to thrive."

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com/news-events.

Contact: Kesha James (678) 331-9701

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.