Rollins, Inc. Named to Top 50 Green Fleet List

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, has been named #17 on Automotive Fleet's 2021 list of Top 50 Green Fleets, making it a company with one of the largest "green" vehicle fleets in the U.S.

"We are committed to increasing our numbers of alternative-fuel vehicles to be better stewards of the environment," said Chris Gorecki, Vice President of Operational Support for Rollins, Inc. "We're consistently assessing new solutions that generate sustainable efficiencies for the business. We are proud of how far we've come but know there is still much to be done across our large fleet."

The Automotive Fleet's 2021 list represents more than 92,000 vehicles – everything from compressed natural gas (CNG), propane autogas and flex fuel to hybrid electric, electric, biodiesel, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicles. Automotive Fleet's listing offers a full breakdown of all the alternative vehicles operated by each company on the list as well as the total number of green vehicles in each fleet.

As Rollins moves forward in the 21st Century, sustainability, stewardship, and shareholder engagement are at the core of our business. We constantly strive to uphold our values in sustainability, while making innovations to improve our service programs through new technologies and processes. Our annual sustainability report is available here.

