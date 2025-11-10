Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference at The Ritz Carlton, Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. E.T.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-presentations. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more.

You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Lyndsey Burton

(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.