Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenue increased 9.8% for the quarter; Total Revenue less Significant Acquisitions grew 7.9%

Residential revenues increased 14.9% for the quarter, with Termite increasing 12.2%

Earnings Per Share of $0.19 for the quarter included $0.05 from non-recurring property disposition gains of $31.1 million

Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.14 for the quarter excluded property disposition gains

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $535.6 million, an increase of 9.8% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $487.9 million. Rollins' reported net income was $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $43.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $69.8 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

The Company, as planned, disposed of the majority of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. The gain related to the disposition of these properties in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $31.1 million pre-tax.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are extremely proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2021. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers who have shown their trust in our services throughout this pandemic. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Inc., Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, Crane Pest Control and MissQuito, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com , www.mccallservice.com , www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com , www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2021 and the Company's confidence in its continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; the results of the SEC's investigation of the Company; and changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2020.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

At March 31, (unaudited) 2021

2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,322

$ 92,582

Trade accounts receivables, net 122,445

123,166

Financed receivables, net 22,402

22,209

Materials and supplies 32,645

21,527

Other current assets 39,229

45,346

Total Current Assets 334,043

304,830

Equipment and property, net 143,899

194,854

Goodwill 659,795

596,067

Customer contracts, net 297,288

279,361

Trademarks and tradenames, net 108,761

104,863

Other intangible assets, net 10,198

10,314

Operating lease, right-of-use assets 252,343

207,975

Financed receivables, long-term, net 38,105

33,952

Benefit plan assets 1,167

15,639

Deferred income tax assets 2,649

1,961

Other assets 28,632

21,663

Total Assets $ 1,876,880

$ 1,771,479

LIABILITIES







Accounts payable $ 66,586

$ 36,844

Accrued insurance, current 31,709

30,739

Accrued compensation and related liabilities 78,357

68,289

Unearned revenue 140,378

129,352

Operating lease liabilities, current 75,822

69,094

Current portion of long-term debt 18,750

12,500

Other current liabilities 96,186

71,050

Total Current Liabilities 507,788

417,868

Accrued insurance, less current portion 36,062

34,921

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 178,508

140,152

Long-term debt 96,250

307,300

Deferred income tax liabilities 9,005

14,257

Long-term accrued liabilities 60,332

56,610

Total Liabilities 887,945

971,108

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock 492,124

491,651

Retained earnings and other equity 496,811

308,720

Total stockholders' equity 988,935

800,371

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,876,880

$ 1,771,479

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 REVENUES





Customer services $ 535,554

$ 487,901 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided 261,552

251,152 Depreciation and amortization 23,596

21,597 Sales, general and administrative 162,208

157,862 (Gains)/losses on sale of assets, net (32,260)

(275) Interest expense, net 606

2,165

415,702

432,501 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 119,852

55,400 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 27,209

12,132 NET INCOME $ 92,643

$ 43,268 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.19

$ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 492,003

491,524

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows it to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020

Better/

(Worse)

%

Net income $ 92,643

$ 43,268

$ 49,375

114.1 % Property disposition gains (31,058)

-

(31,058)

-

Adjusted income taxes on excluded gains 8,165

-

8,165

-

Adjusted net income $ 69,750

$ 43,268

$ 26,482

61.2 % Adjusted net income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.09

$ 0.05

55.6 % Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted 492,003

491,524

479

0.1 %

