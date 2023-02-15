ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Strong revenue growth drives 26.1% increase in quarterly net income

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

Fourth quarter revenues were $661.4 million , an increase of 10.2% over the fourth quarter 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 6.9%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 70 basis points during the quarter.

, an increase of 10.2% over the fourth quarter 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 6.9%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 70 basis points during the quarter. Quarterly operating income was $119.9 million , an increase of 28.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly operating margin was 18.1% of revenue, an increase of approximately 260 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was $145.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 19.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.1% of sales, an increase of approximately 180 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

, an increase of 28.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly operating margin was 18.1% of revenue, an increase of approximately 260 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was for the quarter, an increase of 19.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.1% of sales, an increase of approximately 180 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly net income was $84.3 million , an increase of 26.1% over the prior year GAAP net income and 17.4% over prior year adjusted net income*. Quarterly EPS was $0.17 per diluted share, an increase over the prior year GAAP EPS of $0.14 and prior year adjusted EPS* of $0.15 .

, an increase of 26.1% over the prior year GAAP net income and 17.4% over prior year adjusted net income*. Quarterly EPS was per diluted share, an increase over the prior year GAAP EPS of and prior year adjusted EPS* of . Operating cash flow was $123.4 million , increasing 19.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Full Year Highlights

Full year revenues were $2,695.8 million , an increase of 11.2% over 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 7.8%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 40 basis points during the year.

, an increase of 11.2% over 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 7.8%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 40 basis points during the year. Operating income was $493.4 million , an increase of 10.2% over 2021. Operating margin was 18.3% of revenue, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was $592.9 million for the year, an increase of 8.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.0% of sales, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to 2021.

, an increase of 10.2% over 2021. Operating margin was 18.3% of revenue, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was for the year, an increase of 8.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.0% of sales, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to 2021. Full year net income was $368.6 million , an increase of 3.4% over the prior year GAAP net income and 8.0% over the prior year adjusted net income*. Full year EPS was $0.75 per diluted share, an increase from GAAP EPS of $0.72 and adjusted EPS* of $0.69 in the prior year.

, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year GAAP net income and 8.0% over the prior year adjusted net income*. Full year EPS was per diluted share, an increase from GAAP EPS of and adjusted EPS* of in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $465.9 million , increasing 16% compared to 2021.

, increasing 16% compared to 2021. The Company invested $30.6 million in capital expenditures, $119.2 million in acquisitions and paid dividends totaling $211.6 million for the year. In 2021, the Company invested $27.2 million in capital expenditures, $146.1 million in acquisitions and paid dividends totaling $208.7 million .

Comments from Management

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued focus on execution by our team across our business", said Gary Rollins, Chairman. As we closed out 2022, we continued to see favorable demand for our services with very healthy growth across all major service lines. The team did an excellent job delivering a strong finish to the year. We have consistently grown revenue and 2022 represented another strong year for growth," Mr. Rollins said.

"Cash flow generation was strong, and our balance sheet positions us well to continue to drive growth through acquisitions while maintaining our balanced approach to capital allocation," Mr. Rollins said.

"As we start 2023, I warmly welcome Jerry Gahlhoff as our new CEO. With his deep industry and technical knowledge, outstanding leadership and steadfast focus on operations and service excellence, I have the utmost confidence in Jerry's abilities to grow our company and create value for all our stakeholders. I look forward to watching Jerry position Rollins for continued success in the future," said Mr. Rollins.

"I am honored and humbled to serve our company in the role of CEO. I have enormous gratitude for the winning tradition and legacy set forth by Gary Rollins and I plan to follow his precedent. I am very excited about opportunities to build on our stable foundation and accelerate our growth," said Mr. Gahlhoff.

"We are well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond. The demand environment remains healthy, and the team is focused on driving organic and inorganic growth while improving profitability through disciplined service delivery," Mr. Gahlhoff concluded.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release and on our earnings call, may contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that its balance sheet positions the Company well to continue to drive growth through acquisitions while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation, management's confidence in the CEO's abilities to grow the Company, create value for all the stakeholders and position the Company for continued success in the future, opportunities to build on the Company's stable foundation and accelerate its growth, that the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, and the Company's focus on driving organic and inorganic growth while improving profitability through disciplined service delivery.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic, such as the COVID- 19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation;; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)

















December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 95,346

$ 105,301 Trade receivables, net



155,759



139,579 Financed receivables, short-term, net



33,618



26,152 Materials and supplies



29,745



28,926 Other current assets



34,151



52,422 Total current assets



348,619



352,380 Equipment and property, net



128,046



133,257 Goodwill



846,704



786,504 Customer contracts, net



298,559



301,914 Trademarks and tradenames, net



111,646



108,976 Other intangible assets, net



8,543



11,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets



277,355



244,784 Financed receivables, long-term, net



63,523



47,097 Other assets



39,033



34,949 Total assets

$ 2,122,028

$ 2,021,540 LIABILITIES











Accounts payable



42,796



44,568 Accrued insurance - current



39,534



36,414 Accrued compensation and related liabilities



99,251



97,862 Unearned revenues



158,092



145,122 Operating lease liabilities - current



84,543



75,240 Current portion of long-term debt



15,000



18,750 Other current liabilities



54,568



73,206 Total current liabilities



493,784



491,162 Accrued insurance, less current portion



38,350



31,545 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



196,888



172,520 Long-term debt



39,898



136,250 Other long-term accrued liabilities



85,911



78,846 Total liabilities



854,831



910,323 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



492,448



491,911 Retained earnings and other equity



774,749



619,306 Total stockholders' equity



1,267,197



1,111,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,122,028

$ 2,021,540

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 REVENUES























Customer services

$ 661,390

$ 600,343

$ 2,695,823

$ 2,424,300 COSTS AND EXPENSES























Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)



327,613



297,729



1,308,399



1,162,617 Sales, general and administrative



190,828



187,538



802,710



727,489 Depreciation and amortization



23,033



21,774



91,326



86,558 Total operating expenses



541,474



507,041



2,202,435



1,976,664 OPERATING INCOME



119,916



93,302



493,388



447,636 Interest expense (income), net



344



(504)



2,638



830 Other income, net



(2,997)



(2,081)



(8,167)



(35,679) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



122,569



95,887



498,917



482,485 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



38,300



29,080



130,318



125,920 NET INCOME

$ 84,269

$ 66,807

$ 368,599

$ 356,565 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.17

$ 0.14

$ 0.75

$ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,344



492,041



492,300



492,054 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,457



492,041



492,413



492,054

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net income

$ 84,269

$ 66,807

$ 368,599

$ 356,565 Depreciation and amortization



23,033



21,774



91,326



86,558 Change in working capital and other operating activities



16,090



14,313



6,005



(41,318) Net cash provided by operating activities



123,392



102,894



465,930



401,805 INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(8,770)



(106,406)



(119,188)



(146,098) Capital expenditures



(7,707)



(7,163)



(30,628)



(27,194) Other investing activities, net



5,714



3,500



15,675



74,327 Net cash used in investing activities



(10,763)



(110,069)



(134,141)



(98,965) FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Net debt repayments



(70,000)



87,000



(100,000)



(48,000) Payment of dividends



(63,982)



(88,979)



(211,618)



(208,656) Other financing activities



(5,750)



(3,492)



(24,399)



(33,503) Net cash used in financing activities



(139,732)



(5,471)



(336,017)



(290,159) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



572



292



(5,727)



(5,857) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (26,531)

$ (12,354)

$ (9,955)

$ 6,824

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues by type, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains from the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., and the settlement of the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

















Variance













Variance





2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net

Income and EPS













































Net income

$ 84,269

$ 66,807

$ 17,462

26.1

$ 368,599

$ 356,565

$ 12,034

3.4

Property disposition gains (net of tax $23,230)



—



—



—

—



—



(31,517)



31,517

—

SEC matter1



—



5,000



(5,000)

—



—



8,000



(8,000)

—

Adjusted income taxes on excluded items



—



—



—

—



—



8,287



(8,287)

—

Adjusted net income

$ 84,269

$ 71,807

$ 12,462

17.4

$ 368,599

$ 341,335

$ 27,264

8.0

Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.15

$ 0.02

13.3

$ 0.75

$ 0.69

$ 0.06

8.7

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,344



492,041



303

0.1



492,300



492,054



246

0.0

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,457



492,041



416

0.1



492,413



492,054



359

0.1

















































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA













































Net income

$ 84,269

$ 66,807

$ 17,462

26.1

$ 368,599

$ 356,565

$ 12,034

3.4

Depreciation and amortization



23,033



21,774



1,259

5.8



91,326



86,558



4,768

5.5

Interest expense, net



344



(504)



848

(168.3)



2,638



830



1,808

217.8

Provision for income taxes



38,300



29,080



9,220

31.7



130,318



125,920



4,398

3.5

EBITDA



145,946



117,157



28,789

24.6



592,881



569,873



23,008

4.0

Property disposition gains



—



—



—

—



—



(31,517)



31,517

—

SEC matter



—



5,000



(5,000)

—



—



8,000



(8,000)

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 145,946

$ 122,157

$ 23,789

19.5

$ 592,881

$ 546,356

$ 46,525

8.5

















































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow













































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 123,392

$ 102,894

$ 20,498

19.9

$ 465,930

$ 401,805

$ 64,125

16.0

Capital expenditures



(7,707)



(7,163)



(544)

(7.6)



(30,628)



(27,194)



(3,434)

(12.6)

Free cash flow

$ 115,685

$ 95,731

$ 19,954

20.8

$ 435,302

$ 374,611

$ 60,691

16.2



1These amounts were not tax deductible for state or federal purposes.

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

















Variance

























2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues













































Revenues

$ 661,390

$ 600,343



61,047

10.2

$ 2,695,823

$ 2,424,300



271,523

11.2

Revenue growth from acquisitions



(19,743)



—



(19,743)

—



(81,491)



—



(81,491)

—

Organic revenues

$ 641,647



600,343



41,304

6.9

$ 2,614,332



2,424,300



190,032

7.8

















































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to

Organic Residential Revenues













































Residential revenues

$ 290,043

$ 267,816



22,227

8.3

$ 1,212,491

$ 1,103,687



108,804

9.9

Residential revenues from acquisitions



(11,057)



—



(11,057)

—



(46,874)



—



(46,874)

—

Residential organic revenues

$ 278,986

$ 267,816



11,170

4.2

$ 1,165,617

$ 1,103,687



61,930

5.7

















































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to

Organic Commercial Revenues













































Commercial revenues

$ 231,091

$ 211,213



19,878

9.4

$ 914,839

$ 829,396



85,443

10.3

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions



(3,855)



—



(3,855)

—



(13,713)



—



(13,713)

—

Commercial organic revenues

$ 227,236

$ 211,213



16,023

7.6

$ 901,126

$ 829,396



71,730

8.6

















































Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to

Organic Termite Revenues













































Termite revenues

$ 130,699

$ 114,262



16,437

14.4

$ 536,854

$ 465,053



71,801

15.4

Termite revenues from acquisitions



(4,831)



—



(4,831)

—



(20,904)



—



(20,904)

—

Termite organic revenues

$ 125,868

$ 114,262



11,606

10.2

$ 515,950

$ 465,053



50,897

10.9





































































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

















Variance

























2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues













































Revenues

$ 600,343

$ 536,292



64,051

11.9

$ 2,424,300

$ 2,161,220



263,080

12.2

Revenue growth from acquisitions



(15,910)



—



(15,910)

—



(58,587)



—



(58,587)

—

Organic revenues

$ 584,433



536,292



48,141

8.9

$ 2,365,713



2,161,220



204,493

9.5

















































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to

Organic Residential Revenues













































Residential revenues

$ 267,816

$ 239,311



28,505

11.9

$ 1,103,687

$ 977,470



126,217

12.9

Residential revenues from acquisitions



(8,429)



—



(8,429)

—



(28,130)



—



(28,130)

—

Residential organic revenues

$ 259,387

$ 239,311



20,076

8.4

$ 1,075,557

$ 977,470



98,087

10.0

















































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to

Organic Commercial Revenues













































Commercial revenues

$ 211,213

$ 189,572



21,641

11.4

$ 829,396

$ 752,349



77,047

10.2

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions



(3,949)



—



(3,949)

—



(20,748)



—



(20,748)

—

Commercial organic revenues

$ 207,264

$ 189,572



17,692

9.3

$ 808,648

$ 752,349



56,299

7.4

















































Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to

Organic Termite Revenues













































Termite revenues

$ 114,262

$ 100,593



13,669

13.6

$ 465,053

$ 406,782



58,271

14.3

Termite revenues from acquisitions



(3,532)



—



(3,532)

—



(9,709)



—



(9,709)

—

Termite organic revenues

$ 110,730

$ 100,593



10,137

10.1

$ 455,344

$ 406,782



48,562

11.9



Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial, to correct the Company's application of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 805, "Business Combinations," with respect to certain acquisitions occurring between 2012 and 2019, which resulted in adjustments to the fair values of customer contracts and contingent consideration related to these acquisitions. The Company assessed the materiality of this correction to prior periods' consolidated financial statements in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99, "Materiality," SAB 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," and "Presentation of Financial Statements," codified in ASC 250. The Company concluded that the correction was not material to prior periods and therefore, amendments of previously filed reports are not required. In accordance with ASC 250, the Company corrected prior periods presented herein by revising the financial statement line item amounts previously issued in SEC filings. The impact of this revision on the Company's previously reported condensed consolidated financial statements is as follows:

(unaudited, in thousands except EPS)











































At December 31, 2021























As reported

Adjustment

As revised



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





































Goodwill

$ 721,819

$ 64,685

$ 786,504



















Customer contracts, net



325,929



(24,015)



301,914



















Total assets



1,980,870



40,670



2,021,540



















Other long-term accrued liabilities



67,345



11,501



78,846



















Total liabilities



898,822



11,501



910,323



















Retained earnings and other equity



590,137



29,169



619,306



















Total stockholders' equity



1,082,048



29,169



1,111,217



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



1,980,870



40,670



2,021,540































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021





As reported

Adjustment

As revised

As reported

Adjustment

As revised

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





































COSTS AND EXPENSES





































Depreciation and amortization



23,686



(1,912)



21,774



94,205



(7,647)



86,558

Total operating expenses



508,953



(1,912)



507,041



1,984,311



(7,647)



1,976,664

Operating income



91,390



1,912



93,302



439,989



7,647



447,636

Consolidated income before income taxes



93,975



1,912



95,887



474,838



7,647



482,485

Provision for income taxes



28,638



442



29,080



124,151



1,769



125,920

Net income



65,337



1,470



66,807



350,687



5,878



356,565

Net income per share - basic and diluted



0.13



0.01



0.14



0.71



0.01



0.72





















































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021





As reported

Adjustment

As revised

As reported

Adjustment

As revised

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION





































OPERATING ACTIVITIES





































Net income

$ 65,337

$ 1,470

$ 66,807

$ 350,687

$ 5,878

$ 356,565

Depreciation and amortization



23,686



(1,912)



21,774



94,205



(7,647)



86,558

Change in working capital and other operating activities



13,871



442



14,313



(43,087)



1,769



(41,318)

Net cash provided by operating activities



102,894



—



102,894



401,805



—



401,805











































CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

Fourth Quarter 2022 results on

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at:

8:30 a.m. Eastern

7:30 a.m. Central

6:30 a.m. Mountain

5:30 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 1-877-869-3839 domestic;

1-201-689-8265 international

with conference ID of 13735127

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through February 23, 2023

Please dial 1-877-660-6853 / 1-201-612-7415, Passcode 13735127

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to [email protected]

For Further Information Contact

Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.