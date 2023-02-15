ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rollins, Inc.

Feb 15, 2023

Strong revenue growth drives 26.1% increase in quarterly net income

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenues were $661.4 million, an increase of 10.2% over the fourth quarter 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 6.9%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 70 basis points during the quarter.
  • Quarterly operating income was $119.9 million, an increase of 28.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly operating margin was 18.1% of revenue, an increase of approximately 260 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was $145.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 19.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.1% of sales, an increase of approximately 180 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Quarterly net income was $84.3 million, an increase of 26.1% over the prior year GAAP net income and 17.4% over prior year adjusted net income*. Quarterly EPS was $0.17 per diluted share, an increase over the prior year GAAP EPS of $0.14 and prior year adjusted EPS* of $0.15.
  • Operating cash flow was $123.4 million, increasing 19.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Full Year Highlights

  • Full year revenues were $2,695.8 million, an increase of 11.2% over 2021 with organic revenues* increasing 7.8%. The stronger dollar versus foreign currencies in countries where we operate reduced revenues by 40 basis points during the year.
  • Operating income was $493.4 million, an increase of 10.2% over 2021. Operating margin was 18.3% of revenue, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA* was $592.9 million for the year, an increase of 8.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was 22.0% of sales, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to 2021.
  • Full year net income was $368.6 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year GAAP net income and 8.0% over the prior year adjusted net income*. Full year EPS was $0.75 per diluted share, an increase from GAAP EPS of $0.72 and adjusted EPS* of $0.69 in the prior year.
  • Operating cash flow was $465.9 million, increasing 16% compared to 2021.
  • The Company invested $30.6 million in capital expenditures, $119.2 million in acquisitions and paid dividends totaling $211.6 million for the year. In 2021, the Company invested $27.2 million in capital expenditures, $146.1 million in acquisitions and paid dividends totaling $208.7 million.

Comments from Management

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the continued focus on execution by our team across our business", said Gary Rollins, Chairman. As we closed out 2022, we continued to see favorable demand for our services with very healthy growth across all major service lines. The team did an excellent job delivering a strong finish to the year. We have consistently grown revenue and 2022 represented another strong year for growth," Mr. Rollins said.

"Cash flow generation was strong, and our balance sheet positions us well to continue to drive growth through acquisitions while maintaining our balanced approach to capital allocation," Mr. Rollins said.

"As we start 2023, I warmly welcome Jerry Gahlhoff as our new CEO. With his deep industry and technical knowledge, outstanding leadership and steadfast focus on operations and service excellence, I have the utmost confidence in Jerry's abilities to grow our company and create value for all our stakeholders. I look forward to watching Jerry position Rollins for continued success in the future," said Mr. Rollins.

"I am honored and humbled to serve our company in the role of CEO. I have enormous gratitude for the winning tradition and legacy set forth by Gary Rollins and I plan to follow his precedent. I am very excited about opportunities to build on our stable foundation and accelerate our growth," said Mr. Gahlhoff.

"We are well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond. The demand environment remains healthy, and the team is focused on driving organic and inorganic growth while improving profitability through disciplined service delivery," Mr. Gahlhoff concluded.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release and on our earnings call, may contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that its balance sheet positions the Company well to continue to drive growth through acquisitions while maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation, management's confidence in the CEO's abilities to grow the Company, create value for all the stakeholders and position the Company for continued success in the future, opportunities to build on the Company's stable foundation and accelerate its growth, that the Company is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results in 2023 and beyond, and the Company's focus on driving organic and inorganic growth while improving profitability through disciplined service delivery.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the effects of a pandemic,  such as the COVID- 19 pandemic, or other major public health concern on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition; adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, market downturns, inflation and restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, increases in interest rates or other disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; new or proposed regulations regarding climate change; any noncompliance with, changes to, or increased enforcement of various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation;; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









December 31, 

December 31, 


2022

2021

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

95,346

$

105,301

Trade receivables, net

155,759

139,579

Financed receivables, short-term, net

33,618

26,152

Materials and supplies

29,745

28,926

Other current assets

34,151

52,422

Total current assets

348,619

352,380

Equipment and property, net

128,046

133,257

Goodwill

846,704

786,504

Customer contracts, net

298,559

301,914

Trademarks and tradenames, net

111,646

108,976

Other intangible assets, net

8,543

11,679

Operating lease right-of-use assets

277,355

244,784

Financed receivables, long-term, net

63,523

47,097

Other assets

39,033

34,949

Total assets

$

2,122,028

$

2,021,540

LIABILITIES





Accounts payable

42,796

44,568

Accrued insurance - current

39,534

36,414

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

99,251

97,862

Unearned revenues

158,092

145,122

Operating lease liabilities - current

84,543

75,240

Current portion of long-term debt

15,000

18,750

Other current liabilities

54,568

73,206

Total current liabilities

493,784

491,162

Accrued insurance, less current portion

38,350

31,545

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

196,888

172,520

Long-term debt

39,898

136,250

Other long-term accrued liabilities

85,911

78,846

Total liabilities

854,831

910,323

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock

492,448

491,911

Retained earnings and other equity

774,749

619,306

Total stockholders' equity

1,267,197

1,111,217

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,122,028

$

2,021,540

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

December 31, 


2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUES











Customer services

$

661,390

$

600,343

$

2,695,823

$

2,424,300

COSTS AND EXPENSES











Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

327,613

297,729

1,308,399

1,162,617

Sales, general and administrative

190,828

187,538

802,710

727,489

Depreciation and amortization

23,033

21,774

91,326

86,558

   Total operating expenses

541,474

507,041

2,202,435

1,976,664

OPERATING INCOME

119,916

93,302

493,388

447,636

Interest expense (income), net

344

(504)

2,638

830

Other income, net

(2,997)

(2,081)

(8,167)

(35,679)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

122,569

95,887

498,917

482,485

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

38,300

29,080

130,318

125,920

NET INCOME

$

84,269

$

66,807

$

368,599

$

356,565

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.17

$

0.14

$

0.75

$

0.72

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

492,344

492,041

492,300

492,054

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

492,457

492,041

492,413

492,054

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31, 

December 31, 


2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$

84,269

$

66,807

$

368,599

$

356,565

Depreciation and amortization

23,033

21,774

91,326

86,558

Change in working capital and other operating activities

16,090

14,313

6,005

(41,318)

Net cash provided by operating activities

123,392

102,894

465,930

401,805

INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(8,770)

(106,406)

(119,188)

(146,098)

Capital expenditures

(7,707)

(7,163)

(30,628)

(27,194)

Other investing activities, net

5,714

3,500

15,675

74,327

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,763)

(110,069)

(134,141)

(98,965)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Net debt repayments

(70,000)

87,000

(100,000)

(48,000)

Payment of dividends

(63,982)

(88,979)

(211,618)

(208,656)

Other financing activities

(5,750)

(3,492)

(24,399)

(33,503)

Net cash used in financing activities

(139,732)

(5,471)

(336,017)

(290,159)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

572

292

(5,727)

(5,857)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$

(26,531)

$

(12,354)

$

(9,955)

$

6,824

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues by type, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains from the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., and the settlement of the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands except EPS)


Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 








Variance






Variance


2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net
Income and EPS






















Net income

$

84,269

$

66,807

$

17,462

26.1

$

368,599

$

356,565

$

12,034

3.4

Property disposition gains (net of tax $23,230)










(31,517)

31,517


SEC matter1



5,000

(5,000)





8,000

(8,000)


Adjusted income taxes on excluded items










8,287

(8,287)


Adjusted net income

$

84,269

$

71,807

$

12,462

17.4

$

368,599

$

341,335

$

27,264

8.0

Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted

$

0.17

$

0.15

$

0.02

13.3

$

0.75

$

0.69

$

0.06

8.7

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

492,344

492,041

303

0.1

492,300

492,054

246

0.0

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

492,457

492,041

416

0.1

492,413

492,054

359

0.1
























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA






















Net income

$

84,269

$

66,807

$

17,462

26.1

$

368,599

$

356,565

$

12,034

3.4

Depreciation and amortization

23,033

21,774

1,259

5.8

91,326

86,558

4,768

5.5

Interest expense, net

344

(504)

848

(168.3)

2,638

830

1,808

217.8

Provision for income taxes

38,300

29,080

9,220

31.7

130,318

125,920

4,398

3.5

EBITDA

145,946

117,157

28,789

24.6

592,881

569,873

23,008

4.0

Property disposition gains










(31,517)

31,517


SEC matter



5,000

(5,000)





8,000

(8,000)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

145,946

$

122,157

$

23,789

19.5

$

592,881

$

546,356

$

46,525

8.5
























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow






















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

123,392

$

102,894

$

20,498

19.9

$

465,930

$

401,805

$

64,125

16.0

Capital expenditures

(7,707)

(7,163)

(544)

(7.6)

(30,628)

(27,194)

(3,434)

(12.6)

Free cash flow

$

115,685

$

95,731

$

19,954

20.8

$

435,302

$

374,611

$

60,691

16.2

1These amounts were not tax deductible for state or federal purposes.

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of this revision including a reconciliation to the previous reported amounts.

(unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 








Variance












2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues






















Revenues

$

661,390

$

600,343

61,047

10.2

$

2,695,823

$

2,424,300

271,523

11.2

Revenue growth from acquisitions

(19,743)



(19,743)



(81,491)



(81,491)


Organic revenues 


$

641,647

600,343

41,304

6.9

$

2,614,332

2,424,300

190,032

7.8
























Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to
Organic Residential Revenues






















Residential revenues

$

290,043

$

267,816

22,227

8.3

$

1,212,491

$

1,103,687

108,804

9.9

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(11,057)



(11,057)



(46,874)



(46,874)


Residential organic revenues

$

278,986

$

267,816

11,170

4.2

$

1,165,617

$

1,103,687

61,930

5.7
























Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to
Organic Commercial Revenues






















Commercial revenues

$

231,091

$

211,213

19,878

9.4

$

914,839

$

829,396

85,443

10.3

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions

(3,855)



(3,855)



(13,713)



(13,713)


Commercial organic revenues

$

227,236

$

211,213

16,023

7.6

$

901,126

$

829,396

71,730

8.6
























Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to
Organic Termite Revenues






















Termite revenues

$

130,699

$

114,262

16,437

14.4

$

536,854

$

465,053

71,801

15.4

Termite revenues from acquisitions

(4,831)



(4,831)



(20,904)



(20,904)


Termite organic revenues

$

125,868

$

114,262

11,606

10.2

$

515,950

$

465,053

50,897

10.9


















































Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 








Variance












2021

2020

$

%

2021

2020

$

%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues






















Revenues

$

600,343

$

536,292

64,051

11.9

$

2,424,300

$

2,161,220

263,080

12.2

Revenue growth from acquisitions

(15,910)



(15,910)



(58,587)



(58,587)


Organic revenues 


$

584,433

536,292

48,141

8.9

$

2,365,713

2,161,220

204,493

9.5
























Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to
Organic Residential Revenues






















Residential revenues

$

267,816

$

239,311

28,505

11.9

$

1,103,687

$

977,470

126,217

12.9

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(8,429)



(8,429)



(28,130)



(28,130)


Residential organic revenues

$

259,387

$

239,311

20,076

8.4

$

1,075,557

$

977,470

98,087

10.0
























Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to
Organic Commercial Revenues






















Commercial revenues

$

211,213

$

189,572

21,641

11.4

$

829,396

$

752,349

77,047

10.2

Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions

(3,949)



(3,949)



(20,748)



(20,748)


Commercial organic revenues

$

207,264

$

189,572

17,692

9.3

$

808,648

$

752,349

56,299

7.4
























Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to
Organic Termite Revenues






















Termite revenues

$

114,262

$

100,593

13,669

13.6

$

465,053

$

406,782

58,271

14.3

Termite revenues from acquisitions

(3,532)



(3,532)



(9,709)



(9,709)


Termite organic revenues

$

110,730

$

100,593

10,137

10.1

$

455,344

$

406,782

48,562

11.9

Certain consolidated financial statement amounts relative to prior periods have been revised, the effects of which are immaterial, to correct the Company's application of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 805, "Business Combinations," with respect to certain acquisitions occurring between 2012 and 2019, which resulted in adjustments to the fair values of customer contracts and contingent consideration related to these acquisitions. The Company assessed the materiality of this correction to prior periods' consolidated financial statements in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99, "Materiality," SAB 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," and "Presentation of Financial Statements," codified in ASC 250. The Company concluded that the correction was not material to prior periods and therefore, amendments of previously filed reports are not required. In accordance with ASC 250, the Company corrected prior periods presented herein by revising the financial statement line item amounts previously issued in SEC filings. The impact of this revision on the Company's previously reported condensed consolidated financial statements is as follows:

(unaudited, in thousands except EPS)






















At December 31, 2021











As reported

Adjustment

As revised









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


















Goodwill

$

721,819

$

64,685

$

786,504









Customer contracts, net

325,929

(24,015)

301,914









Total assets

1,980,870

40,670

2,021,540









Other long-term accrued liabilities

67,345

11,501

78,846









Total liabilities

898,822

11,501

910,323









Retained earnings and other equity

590,137

29,169

619,306









Total stockholders' equity

1,082,048

29,169

1,111,217









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

1,980,870

40,670

2,021,540































Three Months Ended


Year Ended 




December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021


As reported

Adjustment

As revised

As reported

Adjustment

As revised

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


















COSTS AND EXPENSES


















Depreciation and amortization

23,686

(1,912)

21,774

94,205

(7,647)

86,558

Total operating expenses

508,953

(1,912)

507,041

1,984,311

(7,647)

1,976,664

Operating income

91,390

1,912

93,302

439,989

7,647

447,636

Consolidated income before income taxes

93,975

1,912

95,887

474,838

7,647

482,485

Provision for income taxes

28,638

442

29,080

124,151

1,769

125,920

Net income

65,337

1,470

66,807

350,687

5,878

356,565

Net income per share - basic and diluted

0.13

0.01

0.14

0.71

0.01

0.72










































Three Months Ended


Year Ended 




December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021


As reported

Adjustment

As revised

As reported

Adjustment

As revised

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION


















OPERATING ACTIVITIES


















Net income

$

65,337

$

1,470

$

66,807

$

350,687

$

5,878

$

356,565

Depreciation and amortization

23,686

(1,912)

21,774

94,205

(7,647)

86,558

Change in working capital and other operating activities

13,871

442

14,313

(43,087)

1,769

(41,318)

Net cash provided by operating activities

102,894



102,894

401,805



401,805




















CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.
(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss
Fourth Quarter 2022 results on

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at:
8:30 a.m. Eastern
7:30 a.m. Central
6:30 a.m. Mountain
5:30 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:
Please dial 1-877-869-3839 domestic;
1-201-689-8265 international
with conference ID of 13735127
at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through February 23, 2023
Please dial 1-877-660-6853 / 1-201-612-7415, Passcode 13735127
THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?
Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746
Or email to [email protected]

For Further Information Contact
Julie Bimmerman (404) 888-2103

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

