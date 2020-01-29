Rollins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue increased 13.8% for the quarter, eclipsing annual record revenues of $2 billion on Net Income of $50.8 million

Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.16 for fourth quarter, flat to fourth quarter 2018 primarily impacted by increases in Casualty reserves of $0.01

Fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of $97 million , 10.5% increase for the quarter

Completed successful pilot of new Routing and Scheduling program in fourth quarter

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $506.0 million, an increase of 13.8% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $444.6 million. Rollins reported net income of $50.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2019, compared to $51.0 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.

For the full-year ended December 31, 2019, Rollins' revenues rose 10.6% to $2.015 billion compared to $1.822 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $203.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share in 2019, compared to net income of $231.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share in the prior year. Net income was negatively impacted in 2019 by a $49.9 million one-time expense for discontinuing the pension plan, $2.7 million in acquisition expenses related to Clark Pest Control, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Rollins' adjusted earnings per share (EPS)* removing these costs increases 2019 full year Adjusted EPS* by $0.11 to $0.73 per diluted share compared to 2018 Adjusted EPS* of $0.72 per diluted share.

Eddie Northen, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We continue to invest in innovative technology as well as seeking out strong acquisitions that fit well into the Rollins family of brands. As a result of these investments, we have experienced record amounts of amortization and depreciation that will deliver positive results for years to come."

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "The Company is well-positioned for 2020, and our team is optimistic and feels that we have plans and programs in place to achieve our desired results. As we move into a new decade, we are committed to continued improvement on all key elements of our business, for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders."

On January 28, 2020, Rollins increased its regular quarterly cash dividend to shareholders 14.3% to $0.12 per share. This marks the 18th consecutive year the Board has increased its dividend a minimum of 12.0% or more.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Pest Services, OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Safeguard, and Aardwolf Pestkare, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com , www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com , www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the continued investment in innovative technology as well as seeking strong acquisitions; the expectation that we will deliver positive results for years to come, and the Company's belief that it is well-positioned for 2020 and has the team and plan to achieve its desired results. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ROL-Fin

*"Adjusted" amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At December 31, (unaudited) 2019

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,276

$ 115,485 Trade accounts receivables, net 122,766

104,016 Financed receivables, net 22,267

18,454 Materials and supplies 19,476

15,788 Other current assets 48,198

32,278 Total Current Assets 306,983

286,021 Equipment and property, net 195,533

136,885 Goodwill 572,847

368,481 Customer contracts, net 273,720

178,075 Trademarks and tradenames, net 102,539

54,140 Other intangible assets, net 10,525

11,043 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 200,727

- Financed receivables, long-term, net 30,792

28,227 Benefit plan assets 21,565

- Prepaid pension -

5,274 Deferred income tax assets -

6,915 Other assets 24,161

19,063 Total Assets $ 1,739,392

$ 1,094,124 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 35,234

$ 27,168 Accrued insurance, current 30,441

27,709 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 81,943

77,741 Unearned revenue 122,825

116,005 Operating lease liabilities, current 66,117

- Current portion of long-term debt 12,500

- Other current liabilities 59,682

50,406 Total Current Liabilities 408,742

299,029 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,920

33,867 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 135,651

- Long-term debt 279,000

- Deferred income tax liabilities 7,747

- Long-term accrued liabilities 57,582

49,320 Total Liabilities 923,642

382,216 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,431

327,308 Retained earnings and other equity 488,319

384,600 Total stockholders' equity 815,750

711,908 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,739,392

$ 1,094,124

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES













Customer services $ 505,985

$ 444,624

$2,015,477

$ 1,821,565 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided 254,284

221,235

993,593

894,437 Depreciation and amortization 22,606

16,644

81,111

66,792 Pension settlement loss -

-

49,898

- Sales, general and administrative 154,796

135,760

623,379

550,698 Gain on sale of assets, net (175)

(197)

(581)

(875) Interest expense/(income), net 2,465

(290)

6,917

(220)

433,976

373,152

1,754,317

1,510,832 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 72,009

71,472

261,160

310,733 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 21,244

20,504

57,813

79,070 NET INCOME $ 50,765

$ 50,968

$ 203,347

$ 231,663 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ 0.62

$ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,439

327,316

327,477

327,291

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the non-recurring pension settlement loss, large acquisition expenses, related to the acquisition of Clark Pest Control, and fluctuations in foreign currency valuations. International acquisition activity has increased along with the overall stronger US dollar.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31



December 31



2019

2018

Better/

(Worse)

%



2019

2018

Better/

(Worse)

%

Net Income $ 50,765

$ 50,968

$ (203)

(0.4)



$ 203,347

$ 231,663

$ (28,316)

(12.2)

Pension Settlement Loss -

-

-

-



49,898

-

49,898

N/M

Clark Pest Control acquisition expense -

-

-

-



2,704

-

2,704

N/M

Foreign Currency Exchange 2,172

2,030

142

7.0



8,933

6,997

1,936

27.7

Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded

Expenses (587)

(545)

(42)

(7.7)



(26,477)

(1,914)

(24,563)

N/M

Adjusted Net Income $ 52,350

$ 52,453

$ (103)

(0.2)



$ 238,405

$ 236,746

$ 1,659

0.7

Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic

And Diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ -

-



$ 0.73

$ 0.72

$ 0.01

1.4

Weighted average participating shares

outstanding - basic and diluted 327,439

327,316

(123)

-



327,477

327,291

(186)

(0.1)



Rollins, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in today's earnings release, and anticipates using EBITDA in today's earnings conference call. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Rollins, Inc. uses EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA with Net Income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

(in thousands except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 50,765

$ 50,968

$ 203,347

$ 231,663 Add:













Income tax provision 21,244

20,504

57,813

79,070 Interest (income)/expense, net 2,465

(290)

6,917

(220) Depreciation and amortization 22,606

16,644

81,111

66,792 EBITDA $ 97,080

$ 87,826

$ 349,188

$ 377,305

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

Fourth Quarter 2019 results on

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 800-353-6461 domestic;

334-323-0501 international

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through February 5, 2020

Please dial 888-203-1112/719-457-0820, Passcode 1421446

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

For Further Information Contact

Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollins.com

