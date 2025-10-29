ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Drives 20%+ EPS Growth and 30%+ Cash Flow Growth

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights

Third quarter revenues were $1 billion, an increase of 12.0% over the third quarter of 2024 with organic revenues* increasing 7.2%.





Quarterly operating income was $225 million, an increase of 17.3% over the third quarter of 2024. Quarterly operating margin was 21.9%, an increase of 100 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income* was $232 million, an increase of 18.4% over the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 22.6%, an increase of 120 basis points compared to the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA* was $258 million, an increase of 17.7% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 25.2%, an increase of 120 basis points versus the third quarter of 2024.





Quarterly net income was $164 million, an increase of 19.4% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $169 million, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year.





Quarterly EPS was $0.34 per diluted share, a 21.4% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.28. Adjusted EPS* was $0.35 per diluted share, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year.





Operating cash flow was $191 million for the quarter, an increase of 30.2% compared to the prior year. The Company invested $35 million in acquisitions, $9 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $80 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"We delivered a strong third quarter with record revenue and an improving margin profile, a reflection of an ongoing commitment to execution by our teammates," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "As we look to close out 2025, we remain well-positioned for continued growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and are focused on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance profitability throughout our business," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"Double-digit revenue growth drove exceptional earnings and cash flow results in the quarter," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Adjusted EBITDA margins improved 120 basis points, associated with leverage across the income statement. Additionally, we continue to execute a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and access to investment grade credit markets," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Nine Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









Variance









Variance (unaudited, in thousands, except per

share data and margins) 2025

2024

$ %

2025

2024

$ % GAAP Metrics

























Revenues $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270

$ 109,836 12.0 %

$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539

$ 291,598 11.4 % Gross profit (1) $ 558,656

$ 494,378

$ 64,278 13.0 %

$ 1,518,692

$ 1,358,804

$ 159,888 11.8 % Gross profit margin (1) 54.4 %

54.0 %



40 bps

53.3 %

53.2 %



10 bps Operating income $ 225,021

$ 191,796

$ 33,225 17.3 %

$ 566,002

$ 506,597

$ 59,405 11.7 % Operating margin 21.9 %

20.9 %



100 bps

19.9 %

19.8 %



10 bps Net income $ 163,527

$ 136,913

$ 26,614 19.4 %

$ 410,264

$ 360,704

$ 49,560 13.7 % EPS $ 0.34

$ 0.28

$ 0.06 21.4 %

$ 0.85

$ 0.74

$ 0.11 14.9 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 191,349

$ 146,947

$ 44,402 30.2 %

$ 513,363

$ 419,495

$ 93,868 22.4 %



























Non-GAAP Metrics

























Adjusted operating income (2) $ 232,057

$ 196,012

$ 36,045 18.4 %

$ 584,826

$ 520,286

$ 64,540 12.4 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 22.6 %

21.4 %



120 bps

20.5 %

20.4 %



10 bps Adjusted net income (2) $ 168,501

$ 139,617

$ 28,884 20.7 %

$ 423,277

$ 370,194

$ 53,083 14.3 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.35

$ 0.29

$ 0.06 20.7 %

$ 0.87

$ 0.76

$ 0.11 14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 258,334

$ 219,460

$ 38,874 17.7 %

$ 661,343

$ 590,331

$ 71,012 12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 25.2 %

24.0 %



120 bps

23.2 %

23.1 %



10 bps Free cash flow (2) $ 182,846

$ 139,425

$ 43,421 31.1 %

$ 491,003

$ 396,106

$ 94,897 24.0 %



(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024

$ % of Revenue $ % of Revenue $ % of Revenue $ % of Revenue Revenue $ 1,026,106 100.0 % $ 916,270 100.0 % $ 2,848,137 100.0 % $ 2,556,539 100.0 %

















Less:















Cost of services provided (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization below):















Employee expenses 312,249 30.4 % 278,296 30.4 % 872,326 30.6 % 784,868 30.7 % Materials and supplies 62,933 6.1 % 56,675 6.2 % 170,924 6.0 % 158,502 6.2 % Insurance and claims 11,127 1.1 % 16,649 1.8 % 48,385 1.7 % 49,327 1.9 % Fleet expenses 38,997 3.8 % 33,650 3.7 % 117,688 4.1 % 99,000 3.9 % Other cost of services provided (1) 42,144 4.1 % 36,622 4.0 % 120,122 4.2 % 106,038 4.1 % Total cost of services provided (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization below) 467,450 45.6 % 421,892 46.0 % 1,329,445 46.7 % 1,197,735 46.8 %

















Sales, general and administrative:















Selling and marketing expenses 138,881 13.5 % 124,388 13.6 % 377,309 13.2 % 332,749 13.0 % Administrative employee expenses 88,601 8.6 % 79,507 8.7 % 259,384 9.1 % 234,701 9.2 % Insurance and claims 6,929 0.7 % 10,045 1.1 % 29,872 1.0 % 29,659 1.2 % Fleet expenses 9,502 0.9 % 8,297 0.9 % 29,348 1.0 % 25,257 1.0 % Other sales, general and administrative (2) 57,491 5.6 % 52,681 5.7 % 163,600 5.7 % 147,156 5.8 % Total sales, general and administrative 301,404 29.4 % 274,918 30.0 % 859,513 30.2 % 769,522 30.1 %

















Depreciation and amortization 32,231 3.1 % 27,664 3.0 % 93,177 3.3 % 82,685 3.2 % Interest expense, net 7,942 0.8 % 7,150 0.8 % 21,118 0.7 % 22,650 0.9 % Other (income) expense, net (350) — % (582) (0.1) % (1,334) — % (933) — % Income tax expense 53,902 5.3 % 48,315 5.3 % 135,954 4.8 % 124,176 4.9 % Net income $ 163,527 15.9 % $ 136,913 14.9 % $ 410,264 14.4 % $ 360,704 14.1 %



1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services. 2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2025 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com . Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13755878. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,357

$ 89,630 Trade receivables, net 236,570

196,081 Financed receivables, short-term, net 46,202

40,301 Materials and supplies 43,482

39,531 Other current assets 97,099

77,080 Total current assets 550,710

442,623 Equipment and property, net 128,662

124,839 Goodwill 1,358,242

1,161,085 Intangibles, net 598,191

541,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 423,069

414,474 Financed receivables, long-term, net 104,902

89,932 Other assets 55,884

45,153 Total assets $ 3,219,660

$ 2,819,695 LIABILITIES





Short-term debt $ —

$ — Accounts payable 54,956

49,625 Accrued insurance – current 40,412

54,840 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 126,892

122,869 Unearned revenues 200,215

180,851 Operating lease liabilities – current 134,242

121,319 Other current liabilities 156,127

115,658 Total current liabilities 712,844

645,162 Accrued insurance, less current portion 77,552

61,946 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 292,181

295,899 Long-term debt 485,659

395,310 Other long-term accrued liabilities 119,376

90,785 Total liabilities 1,687,612

1,489,102 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 484,628

484,372 Retained earnings and other equity 1,047,420

846,221 Total stockholders' equity 1,532,048

1,330,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,219,660

$ 2,819,695

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 REVENUES













Customer services $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270

$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 467,450

421,892

1,329,445

1,197,735 Sales, general and administrative 301,404

274,918

859,513

769,522 Depreciation and amortization 32,231

27,664

93,177

82,685 Total operating expenses 801,085

724,474

2,282,135

2,049,942 OPERATING INCOME 225,021

191,796

566,002

506,597 Interest expense, net 7,942

7,150

21,118

22,650 Other (income) expense, net (350)

(582)

(1,334)

(933) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 217,429

185,228

546,218

484,880 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 53,902

48,315

135,954

124,176 NET INCOME $ 163,527

$ 136,913

$ 410,264

$ 360,704 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.34

$ 0.28

$ 0.85

$ 0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,635

484,317

484,565

484,231 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,670

484,359

484,598

484,270 DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.165

$ 0.150

$ 0.495

$ 0.450

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 163,527

$ 136,913

$ 410,264

$ 360,704 Depreciation and amortization 32,231

27,664

93,177

82,685 Change in working capital and other operating activities (4,409)

(17,630)

9,922

(23,894) Net cash provided by operating activities 191,349

146,947

513,363

419,495 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,730)

(23,875)

(288,308)

(105,529) Capital expenditures (8,503)

(7,522)

(22,360)

(23,389) Other investing activities, net 3,509

1,458

7,853

5,358 Net cash used in investing activities (39,724)

(29,939)

(302,815)

(123,560) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net borrowings (repayments) (59,989)

(57,000)

95,215

(46,000) Payment of dividends (80,077)

(72,797)

(239,450)

(217,964) Other financing activities, net (6,509)

(1,823)

(30,910)

(41,542) Net cash used in financing activities (146,575)

(131,620)

(175,145)

(305,506) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (728)

3,197

2,324

1,028 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 4,322

$ (11,415)

$ 37,727

$ (8,543)

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, statement of financial position or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to net income those expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general, and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









Variance









Variance

2025

2024

$

%

2025

2024

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270

109,836

12.0

$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539

291,598

11.4 Revenues from acquisitions (43,986)

—

(43,986)

4.8

(105,138)

—

(105,138)

4.1 Organic revenues $ 982,120

$ 916,270

65,850

7.2

$ 2,742,999

$ 2,556,539

186,460

7.3































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 476,271

$ 428,290

47,981

11.2

$ 1,288,249

$ 1,166,042

122,207

10.5 Residential revenues from acquisitions (25,620)

—

(25,620)

6.0

(61,194)

—

(61,194)

5.3 Residential organic revenues $ 450,651

$ 428,290

22,361

5.2

$ 1,227,055

$ 1,166,042

61,013

5.2































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 334,956

$ 299,633

35,323

11.8

$ 939,803

$ 845,517

94,286

11.2 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (10,523)

—

(10,523)

3.5

(26,244)

—

(26,244)

3.2 Commercial organic revenues $ 324,433

$ 299,633

24,800

8.3

$ 913,559

$ 845,517

68,042

8.0































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 204,670

$ 177,674

26,996

15.2

$ 588,655

$ 515,758

72,897

14.1 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (7,843)

—

(7,843)

4.4

(17,700)

—

(17,700)

3.4 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 196,827

$ 177,674

19,153

10.8

$ 570,955

$ 515,758

55,197

10.7































Reconciliation of Franchise and Other Revenues to Organic Franchise and Other Revenues































Franchise and other revenues $ 10,209

$ 10,673

(464)

(4.3)

$ 31,430

$ 29,222

2,208

7.6 Franchise and other revenues from acquisitions —

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Franchise and other organic revenues $ 10,209

$ 10,673

(464)

(4.3)

$ 31,430

$ 29,222

2,208

7.6

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









Variance









Variance

2025

2024

$

%

2025

2024

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin































Operating income $ 225,021

$ 191,796









$ 566,002

$ 506,597







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,036

4,216









18,824

13,689







Adjusted operating income $ 232,057

$ 196,012

36,045

18.4

$ 584,826

$ 520,286

64,540

12.4 Revenues $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270









$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539







Operating margin 21.9 %

20.9 %









19.9 %

19.8 %







Adjusted operating margin 22.6 %

21.4 %









20.5 %

20.4 %







































Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS































Net income $ 163,527

$ 136,913









$ 410,264

$ 360,704







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,036

4,216









18,824

13,689







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (350)

(582)









(1,334)

(933)







Tax impact of adjustments (3) (1,712)

(930)









(4,477)

(3,266)







Adjusted net income $ 168,501

$ 139,617

28,884

20.7

$ 423,277

$ 370,194

53,083

14.3 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.28









$ 0.85

$ 0.74







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.01

0.01









0.04

0.03







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) —

—









—

—







Tax impact of adjustments (3) —

—









(0.01)

(0.01)







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.35

$ 0.29

0.06

20.7

$ 0.87

$ 0.76

0.11

14.5 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 484,635

484,317









484,565

484,231







Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 484,670

484,359









484,598

484,270







































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin































Net income $ 163,527

$ 136,913









$ 410,264

$ 360,704







Depreciation and amortization 32,231

27,664









93,177

82,685







Interest expense, net 7,942

7,150









21,118

22,650







Provision for income taxes 53,902

48,315









135,954

124,176







EBITDA $ 257,602

$ 220,042

37,560

17.1

$ 660,513

$ 590,215

70,298

11.9 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,082

—









2,164

1,049







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (350)

(582)









(1,334)

(933)







Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,334

$ 219,460

38,874

17.7

$ 661,343

$ 590,331

71,012

12.0 Revenues $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270

109,836





$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539

291,598



EBITDA margin 25.1 %

24.0 %









23.2 %

23.1 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







34.2 %













24.1 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.2 %

24.0 %









23.2 %

23.1 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







35.4 %













24.4 %



































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion































Net cash provided by operating activities $ 191,349

$ 146,947









$ 513,363

$ 419,495







Capital expenditures (8,503)

(7,522)









(22,360)

(23,389)







Free cash flow $ 182,846

$ 139,425

43,421

31.1

$ 491,003

$ 396,106

94,897

24.0 Free cash flow conversion 111.8 %

101.8 %









119.7 %

109.8 %











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A



















SG&A $ 301,404

$ 274,918

$ 859,513

$ 769,522 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,082

—

2,164

1,049 Adjusted SG&A $ 300,322

$ 274,918

$ 857,349

$ 768,473















Revenues $ 1,026,106

$ 916,270

$ 2,848,137

$ 2,556,539 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues 29.3 %

30.0 %

30.1 %

30.1 %



Period Ended

September 30, 2025

Period Ended

December 31, 2024 Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5) $ —

$ — Long-term debt (6) 500,000

397,000 Operating lease liabilities (7) 426,423

417,218 Cash adjustment (8) (114,621)

(80,667) Adjusted net debt $ 811,802

$ 733,551







Net income $ 515,939

$ 466,379 Depreciation and amortization 123,712

113,220 Interest expense, net 26,145

27,677 Provision for income taxes 175,629

163,851 Operating lease cost (9) 154,191

133,420 Stock-based compensation expense 37,086

29,984 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 1,032,702

$ 934,531







Leverage ratio 0.8x

0.8x









(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets.

(3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods. (4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding. (5) As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under our commercial paper program. The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts. (6) As of September 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500.0 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes and no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of a $7.3 million unamortized discount and $7.0 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $397.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of $1.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of December 31, 2024. (7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position. (8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented. (9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

