Rollins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Record revenue increase of 14.1% for the quarter

Strong organic revenue growth of 6.4% for the quarter

Earnings Per Share of $0.13 for third quarter 2019 impacted by $0.09 from non-cash pension settlement

Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.22 for third quarter 2019 and $0.20 for third quarter 2018

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company recorded third quarter record revenues of $556.5 million, an increase of 14.1% over the prior year's third quarter revenue of $487.7 million. Rollins' reported net income of $44.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $70.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $66.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018.

Rollins' revenues rose 9.6% for the first nine months of 2019 to $1.509 billion compared to $1.377 billion for the prior year. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $152.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $179.2 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $180.7 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the same period last year.

The Company, as planned, terminated its fully-funded pension plan in September 2019 with the completion of the transfer of $198.3 million of U.S. pension obligations. The non-cash pension expense was $49.9 million pre-tax.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We remain confident in our strategy and action plans, and are working hard to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisition."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Orkin Australia, Waltham Services LLC., OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com , www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.allpest.com.au , www.murraypestcontrol.com.au , www.statewidepc.com.au, www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's confidence in its strategies and action plans. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ROL-Fin

_____________ *"Adjusted" amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At September 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,362

$ 118,652 Trade accounts receivables, net 132,065

122,375 Financed receivables, net 23,821

20,384 Materials and supplies 17,500

16,093 Other current assets 46,440

25,576 Total Current Assets 324,188

303,080 Equipment and property, net 197,549

136,857 Goodwill 570,759

365,480 Customer contracts, net 283,830

185,477 Trademarks and tradenames, net 102,657

53,850 Other intangible assets, net 11,008

11,587 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 196,854

- Financed receivables, long-term, net 30,750

26,882 Benefit plan assets 25,949

- Prepaid pension -

19,522 Deferred income taxes, net -

5,863 Other assets 21,249

20,975 Total Assets $ 1,764,793

$ 1,129,573 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 32,932

$ 29,991 Accrued insurance, current 29,817

27,722 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 78,699

73,829 Unearned revenue 132,915

123,916 Operating lease liabilities, current 63,952

- Current portion of long-term debt 12,500

- Other current liabilities 60,065

53,923 Total Current Liabilities 410,880

309,381 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,157

33,883 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 133,703

- Long-term debt 313,500

- Long-term accrued liabilities 65,656

51,551 Total Liabilities 957,896

394,815 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,442

327,318 Retained earnings and other equity 479,455

407,440 Total stockholders' equity 806,897

734,758 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,764,793

$ 1,129,573

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES













Customer services $ 556,466

$ 487,739

$1,509,492

$ 1,376,942 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided 268,718

236,287

739,309

673,202 Depreciation and amortization 21,690

16,867

58,505

50,149 Pension settlement loss 49,898

-

49,898

- Sales, general and administrative 167,168

145,072

468,584

414,938 Gain on sale of assets, net 27

(314)

(406)

(678) Interest expense, net 2,826

(63)

4,451

70

510,327

397,849

1,320,341

1,137,681 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,139

89,890

189,151

239,261 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,078

23,262

36,569

58,566 NET INCOME $ 44,061

$ 66,628

$ 152,582

$ 180,695 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.13

$ 0.20

$ 0.47

$ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,459

327,321

327,490

327,283

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the non-recurring pension settlement loss.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2019

2018

Better/

(Worse)

%



2019

2018

Better/

(Worse)

% Net Income $ 44,061

$ 66,628

$ (22,567)

(33.9)



$ 152,582

$ 180,695

$ (28,113)

(15.6) Pension Settlement Loss 49,898

-

49,898

-



49,898

-

49,898

- Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded

Expenses (23,315)

-

(23,315)

-



(23,315)

-

(23,315)

- Adjusted Net Income $ 70,644

$ 66,628

$ 4,016

6.0



$ 179,165

$ 180,695

$ (1,530)

(0.8) Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic

And Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.20

$ 0.02

10.0



$ 0.55

$ 0.55

$ -

- Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,459

327,321

(138)

-



327,490

327,283

(207)

(0.1)

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

Third Quarter 2019 results on

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 800-367-2403 domestic;

334-777-6978 international

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through October 30, 2019

Please dial 888-203-1112/719-457-0820, Passcode 2950556

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.viavid.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to salphonso@mww.com

For Further Information Contact

Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollins.com

