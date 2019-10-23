Rollins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2019 Financial Results
- Record revenue increase of 14.1% for the quarter
- Strong organic revenue growth of 6.4% for the quarter
- Earnings Per Share of $0.13 for third quarter 2019 impacted by $0.09 from non-cash pension settlement
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share* of $0.22 for third quarter 2019 and $0.20 for third quarter 2018
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The Company recorded third quarter record revenues of $556.5 million, an increase of 14.1% over the prior year's third quarter revenue of $487.7 million. Rollins' reported net income of $44.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $70.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $66.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018.
Rollins' revenues rose 9.6% for the first nine months of 2019 to $1.509 billion compared to $1.377 billion for the prior year. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $152.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $179.2 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $180.7 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the same period last year.
The Company, as planned, terminated its fully-funded pension plan in September 2019 with the completion of the transfer of $198.3 million of U.S. pension obligations. The non-cash pension expense was $49.9 million pre-tax.
Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We remain confident in our strategy and action plans, and are working hard to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisition."
Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, Inc., The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech LLC., Orkin Australia, Waltham Services LLC., OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.allpest.com.au, www.murraypestcontrol.com.au, www.statewidepc.com.au, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's confidence in its strategies and action plans. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.
*"Adjusted" amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands)
At September 30, (unaudited)
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 104,362
$ 118,652
Trade accounts receivables, net
132,065
122,375
Financed receivables, net
23,821
20,384
Materials and supplies
17,500
16,093
Other current assets
46,440
25,576
Total Current Assets
324,188
303,080
Equipment and property, net
197,549
136,857
Goodwill
570,759
365,480
Customer contracts, net
283,830
185,477
Trademarks and tradenames, net
102,657
53,850
Other intangible assets, net
11,008
11,587
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
196,854
-
Financed receivables, long-term, net
30,750
26,882
Benefit plan assets
25,949
-
Prepaid pension
-
19,522
Deferred income taxes, net
-
5,863
Other assets
21,249
20,975
Total Assets
$ 1,764,793
$ 1,129,573
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$ 32,932
$ 29,991
Accrued insurance, current
29,817
27,722
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
78,699
73,829
Unearned revenue
132,915
123,916
Operating lease liabilities, current
63,952
-
Current portion of long-term debt
12,500
-
Other current liabilities
60,065
53,923
Total Current Liabilities
410,880
309,381
Accrued insurance, less current portion
34,157
33,883
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
133,703
-
Long-term debt
313,500
-
Long-term accrued liabilities
65,656
51,551
Total Liabilities
957,896
394,815
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
327,442
327,318
Retained earnings and other equity
479,455
407,440
Total stockholders' equity
806,897
734,758
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,764,793
$ 1,129,573
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
Customer services
$ 556,466
$ 487,739
$1,509,492
$ 1,376,942
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services provided
268,718
236,287
739,309
673,202
Depreciation and amortization
21,690
16,867
58,505
50,149
Pension settlement loss
49,898
-
49,898
-
Sales, general and administrative
167,168
145,072
468,584
414,938
Gain on sale of assets, net
27
(314)
(406)
(678)
Interest expense, net
2,826
(63)
4,451
70
510,327
397,849
1,320,341
1,137,681
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
46,139
89,890
189,151
239,261
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,078
23,262
36,569
58,566
NET INCOME
$ 44,061
$ 66,628
$ 152,582
$ 180,695
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
$ 0.13
$ 0.20
$ 0.47
$ 0.55
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
327,459
327,321
327,490
327,283
APPENDIX
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in today's earnings release. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the non-recurring pension settlement loss.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS with net income, the most comparable GAAP measures.
(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
Better/
%
2019
2018
Better/
%
Net Income
$ 44,061
$ 66,628
$ (22,567)
(33.9)
$ 152,582
$ 180,695
$ (28,113)
(15.6)
Pension Settlement Loss
49,898
-
49,898
-
49,898
-
49,898
-
Adjusted Income Taxes on Excluded
(23,315)
-
(23,315)
-
(23,315)
-
(23,315)
-
Adjusted Net Income
$ 70,644
$ 66,628
$ 4,016
6.0
$ 179,165
$ 180,695
$ (1,530)
(0.8)
Adjusted Net Income Per Share - Basic
$ 0.22
$ 0.20
$ 0.02
10.0
$ 0.55
$ 0.55
$ -
-
Weighted average participating shares outstanding - basic and diluted
327,459
327,321
(138)
-
327,490
327,283
(207)
(0.1)
