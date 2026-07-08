ROLLINS, INC. SCHEDULES DATE FOR RELEASE OF SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID 13761216. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com/investors/events-presentations. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, Orkin UK, Safeguard, Romex Pest Control, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact

Lyndsey Burton

(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.