ROLLINS TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that members of management will present at the following events:

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Hotel, Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 3rd from 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. E.T.

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, on Thursday, June 4th from 9:05 a.m. – 9:35 a.m. E.T.

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/investors/events-presentations. Following the presentations, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "Events and Presentations" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

(404) 888-2000

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.