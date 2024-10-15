Rolls-Royce Power Systems Chooses IFS Cloud's Industrial AI to Drive Service Delivery and Sustainability

Partnership with IFS to boost efficiency, increase operational agility and support planning and optimization, across 10,000 employees and thousands of mtu engines

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS UNLEASHED IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and industrial AI software provider, today announced that Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division, with its mtu brand, has chosen to implement IFS Cloud to optimise its global service operations and support its strategic objectives of efficiency, sustainability and growth.

As part of the transition of Power Systems to a solution-provider approach, the division, which has a workforce of over 10,000 employees, sought an innovative solution boost service-level agreement (SLA) fulfilment and enhance scheduling efficiency. Leveraging the power of Industrial AI, IFS Cloud will transform service operations with advanced real-time insights and dynamic scheduling capabilities. The aim is to streamline service workflows and deliver more precise and agile service to clients worldwide.

By using IFS Cloud's Planning, Scheduling, and Optimisation (PSO) module, Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division can expand long-term maintenance contracts and increase spare part sales by gaining better visibility into service data. This optimization will improve scheduling and engineer deployment, enhancing first-time fix rates while ensuring consistent fulfilment of SLAs across its fleet of engines.

At the same time, IFS Cloud's simulation capabilities, delivered through its What-If Scenario Explorer (WISE) will significantly enhance the customer's planning processes. By modelling various scenarios for resource allocation, maintenance scheduling and capacity planning, it can anticipate challenges, optimise resource usage and better align with SLAs. Moreover, simulating different 'what-if' situations, such as fluctuations in demand, technician availability or parts supply, will enable Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division to make proactive, data-driven decisions.

Joern Lindstaedt, VP Global Customer Service – Power Systems, Rolls-Royce, said: "After speaking with various potential partners, it was quite clear that IFS Cloud's capabilities would mark a significant step in transforming our service operations, and IFS was therefore, the clear choice. With enhanced real-time insights and dynamic scheduling, we expect to achieve substantial improvements in service delivery and customer satisfaction, supporting our goals for efficiency and sustainability."

Automating much of the planning and dispatching process reduces the need for manual interventions, allowing new dispatchers to quickly master resource allocation, manage service appointments and adjust schedules.

James Lewis, global head of service management business unit, IFS, said: "We're excited to partner with Rolls-Royce Power Systems to support their shift toward a more service-oriented business model. With IFS Cloud, they will be able to improve first-time fix rates, reduce response times and make more data-driven decisions, helping them deliver exceptional service to customers worldwide."

IFS Cloud will also provide real-time insights into engine performance, resource availability and service needs, allowing for more proactive management of maintenance and replacements across Power Systems' global operations. The platform will be rolled out to 1,000 users across 1,200 locations in 175 countries, underlining Rolls-Royce's commitment to delivering innovation and customer service excellence on a global scale.

About Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany and employs around 10,000 people worldwide. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids and is intensively engaged in the development of climate-neutral solutions. For more information, visit https://www.rolls-royce.com/products-and-services/power-systems.aspx

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 6,500 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognised worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

