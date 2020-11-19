RollWorks and Sendoso Launch Partnership to Give Account-Based Marketing and Sales Teams True Omni-Channel Experiences at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced a new partnership with Sendoso , a leading Sending Platform, to help B2B marketing and sales teams engage with their audiences in more personalized and meaningful ways at scale. The new partnership allows go-to-market teams to leverage RollWorks' account data in conjunction with Sendoso to deliver powerful customer engagement via digital and offline gifting channels. Sendoso joins RollWorks' growing roster of market-leading technology partners across email signature engagement, web personalization, and data segmentation to provide a broad solution for marketing and sales teams to execute and measure account-based programs.

"RollWorks recently announced our technology partner ecosystem with the goal of providing a broad set of robust, best in class solutions that help marketers of all sizes achieve their critical goals with more efficiency and ROI," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "As a leading sending solution, Sendoso is an ideal partner to give marketers the ability to run highly targeted, multi-channel campaigns with unified messaging across touchpoints."

Sendoso allows marketers to connect with their customers and drive engagement through personalized gifts, branded swag, eGifts, Cameos, virtual experiences, and more. Using RollWorks' account data and machine learning, B2B marketers can identify and prioritize target accounts, and add direct mail and gifting to their digital ads and sales outreach for truly coordinated multi-channel campaigns at scale. By sending memorable experiences to key decision makers, marketing and sales teams can measurably increase deal velocity and shorten sales cycles.

"Sendoso and RollWorks are both focused on giving revenue-driving teams the ability to engage with their customers in a personalized and scalable way," said Braydan Young, Chief Alliance Officer and Co-Founder at Sendoso. "This integration allows us to leverage RollWorks' people and account-based data to drive unified customer messaging across channels and improve efficiency and ROI. We look forward to our partnership with RollWorks to help B2B marketers turn their data into meaningful action and drive revenue."

About RollWorks Technology Partner Ecosystem

RollWorks is deliberate in its partner-first, partner-friendly approach to integration, which puts best of breed essential account-based marketing tools into the hands of marketers in companies of all sizes to create solutions that drive improved ROI. The RollWorks technology partner ecosystem was custom built for today's integrated marketing environments - the broad group of strategic partnerships with complementary technologies include marketing automation, content management, customer experience, and sales enablement across multiple channels.

Together, RollWorks and its technology partners give B2B marketing and sales teams the ability to orchestrate engagement across channels at scale and greater interoperability and data flow between their choice of marketing tech tools, which results in more efficient go-to-market efforts.

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform™, is the most effective way for revenue-generating teams to stand out with new ways to engage at strategic points throughout the customer journey. By connecting digital and physical strategies, companies can engage, acquire, and retain customers easier than ever before. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is trusted by over 500 companies and has a vast global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.sendoso.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

