RollWorks Named Leader Across A Number of Categories Including ABA, Account Based Orchestration, Buyer Intent Data and More in G2's Summer Grid Report

The platform ranked number one in six reports, earning 80 badges across segments in small business, mid-market and enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , announced today its reception of 36 Leader awards across 10 categories in G2's Summer 2024 Grid Report. The company also ranked number one in six reports and received 80 badges across all segments in small business, mid-market and enterprise.

RollWorks was ranked number one in six reports and received 80 badges across all segments in small business, mid-market and enterprise. The company continues to be recognized for its leadership and unmatched work in the space. Customers choose RollWorks because of its proven impact on revenue, as well as its ease of setup and the ability to implement into other solutions. G2 recognizes RollWork's leadership in the space, rewarding them with several impressive badges, including:

Best Meets Requirements in Account-based Orchestration

Easiest Setup in Account Based Orchestration and Marketing Automation

Easiest to Use in Marketing Automation

Most Implementable in Retargeting and Display Advertising

"We are honored to be included in G2's Summer 2024 Grid Report as a leader in both account based marketing and advertising," said Vibhor Kapoor, Chief Business Officer at NextRoll. "We are committed to driving meaningful, sustainable growth for our customers, and we look forward to continuing to innovate to help B2B businesses thrive in this evolving digital landscape."

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"An essential tool for full-funnel Account Based Marketing. What I like best about the RollWorks ABM platform is the level of customization, the campaign management system, and the level of detail available in the "spiking account" alerts. You have a 360 view of the account's activity and level of interest" .- Mid-market professional

.- Mid-market professional "A game-changer for our ABM campaigns. The interface made it incredibly easy for us to hit the ground running. It's very easy to set up and launch campaigns. This has been a game-changer for us with running ABM and being able to target specific accounts, while layering on intent. RollWorks stands out for its simplicity and user-friendliness." - Enterprise professional

- Enterprise professional "The best thing about the Rollworks ABM Platform is the customer success manager. Our reason for going with Rollworks above any other ABM platform was the ease of use, automation of processes and the in-depth hands-on training from the whole team." - Mid-market professional

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last several years and continues to see an uptick in industry recognition. Most recently, RollWorks was the only ABM platform to earn a top spot on G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products. Additionally, RollWorks was the only ABM vendor to be listed as a top 10 software company in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report.

To learn more about how RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain and expand your revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

Media Contact:

Gabriella Schatz

[email protected]

SOURCE RollWorks