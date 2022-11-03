RollWorks Announces Open Beta of Contact Insights

Sales teams can now access contact-level data within Sales Insights so they can easily prioritize and personalize engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced the beta version of Contact Insights, a capability that helps B2B sales teams prioritize and develop more personalized and refined account-based strategies.

Contact Insights surfaces contact-level data (name, email, title, department) in a single source of truth, and provides the ability to add contacts directly to a sales sequence from within Sales Insights, helping sales teams streamline workflows, build out the buying committee at a target account, and easily prioritize and personalize outreach.

Contact Insights surfaces contact-level data in a single source of truth Tweet this

"Sales' ability to deeply segment allows them to be more compelling and relevant with the entire buying team based on where they are in the sales process, but also on stakeholder goals, challenges, and success measures," said Shawn Cook, VP of New Business Sales, RollWorks. "With Contact Insights and the Outreach integration, sellers can move prospects into sequences by fit and behaviors based on what's happening in the sales cycle. Imagine sequences for accounts where fewer than three contacts are engaged with the goal of driving consensus. Or triggering a competitive differentiation sequence automatically when a competitor's name is raised in a call. Who wouldn't want to trigger digital responses without the manual approach?"

RollWorks' new integration with Outreach enables organizations to take timely action by adding contacts directly to an Outreach sequence right from within the CRM. With RollWorks Contact Insights, sales teams can:

Streamline their prospecting by accessing account and contact-level data in one place and take timely action by adding contacts to a sales sequence from their CRM

by accessing account and contact-level data in one place and by adding contacts to a sales sequence from their CRM Get more responses by prioritizing contacts and personalizing messaging for each persona

by prioritizing contacts and personalizing messaging for each persona Identify gaps in the buying committee and determine contacts needed to get multi-threaded

Upcoming Contact Insights features will surface additional first party activity data, such as email opens and campaign touchpoints, for known contacts within the CRM platform to help sales better prioritize contacts for outreach and personalize messaging based on engagement activity.

RollWorks Contact Insights is part of RollWorks' larger Sales Insights solution, which prioritizes accounts for sales outreach using data science models to uncover signals of an account's engagement with a company's website and ads. Contact Insights is available to all RollWorks customers that have Salesforce or HubSpot CRM integrated and an Outreach subscription.

Learn more about how RollWorks Contact Insights can help you better prioritize and personalize your outreach.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

[email protected]

480.749.4324

SOURCE RollWorks