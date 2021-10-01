RollWorks Continues Record Business Growth, Names Mihir Nanavati to President

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced increased business momentum with the appointment of a new president and continued triple digit growth. The company named Mihir Nanavati as the new President of the RollWorks division to continue building on the adoption of its account-based platform by B2B marketing and sales teams. In this role Nanavati replaces Robin Bordoli, who remains CEO of NextRoll.

As B2B revenue teams continue to align around the most targeted and efficient go-to-market strategies, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platforms have seen a huge uptick in the past year. In fact, when B2B organizations were asked which strategies would get increased budget and prioritization in 2021, a majority of respondents (61%) cited ABM .

Increased Business Momentum

RollWorks has been at the forefront of the ABM movement since the platform's launch in 2018, leveraging the NextRoll core data and machine learning technology foundation to build an account-based solution for B2B marketers. In the time since, RollWorks has driven ABM market innovation and adoption, including these highlights from the first half of 2021:

247% year-over-year ARR growth driven by customers of all sizes like Auditoria, BetterCloud, Dialpad, Goverlan, and Snowflake.

40% year-over-year employee growth and attraction of top talent from across the country with the solidification of the hybrid work model , which allows employees to work where they thrive.

, which allows employees to work where they thrive. The debut of Journey Stages — the first in a set of new capabilities from the RollWorks platform the company will roll out this year to help go-to-market teams uncover insights about account journeys, measure account progression and regression, and understand key drivers and trends for any velocity changes between stages.

— the first in a set of new capabilities from the RollWorks platform the company will roll out this year to help go-to-market teams uncover insights about account journeys, measure account progression and regression, and understand key drivers and trends for any velocity changes between stages. Partnerships with leading data providers and investments in its own data foundation elevated the overall company match rate of accounts targeted by RollWorks customers to 98%.

Under Nanavati's leadership, this momentum is set to continue. "As more marketers look to ABM to change the way they acquire new customers and generate revenue with their sales teams, RollWorks is strongly positioned to help them achieve this," said Mihir Nanavati, President of RollWorks. "It's important for solution providers to meet marketers where they are today and offer a platform that combines both the scale and precision required to reach and engage their best prospective customers of tomorrow. RollWorks remains committed to innovation to meet the needs of all ambitious marketers to grow their businesses."

Industry Experience and Leadership

Nanavati has 25 years of tech industry experience, with particular focus on SaaS products and businesses. He most recently served as EVP of Product at NextRoll and was one of the earliest leaders that launched RollWorks, leading its product and design team from the inception of the business unit and launch of the RollWorks platform in 2018. Prior to NextRoll, Nanavati drove product-led growth at companies such as Kahuna, Tradeshift, Hightail and Adobe.

"After two and half years leading the RollWorks division, the time is right for me to pass the baton to a new leader to guide the next stage of growth," said Robin Bordoli, CEO of NextRoll. "With his product and commercial experience, and his passion to transform markets through technology, Mihir is the right leader for the RollWorks business. He deeply understands the potential of ABM to shape how marketing and sales teams work together to grow revenue. I'm confident the RollWorks business will continue to thrive under Mihir's leadership."

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

