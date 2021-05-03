RollWorks Debuts New Feature Set to Give Marketing and Sales Teams Unparalleled Insights into Account Buying Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced Journey Stages, a new capability in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that gives B2B marketing and sales teams deeper insight into the impact of go-to-market activities on account progression. Journey Stages helps teams of all sizes discover where their accounts are in their buying journey, activate stage-specific multi-channel campaigns accordingly, and measure the effectiveness of their ABM programs. Journey Stages is the first in a set of new capabilities from the RollWorks platform that will help go-to-market teams uncover insights about account journeys, measure account progression and regression, and understand key drivers and trends for any velocity changes between stages.

By collecting signals to map where accounts are in their overall journey and showcasing this at an account level versus a lead level, RollWorks Journey Stages gives marketers unparalleled insights to help plan and measure their ABM programs. Marketing and sales teams can also use Journey Stages to orchestrate multi-channel account-based programs targeting accounts in a specific stage of their journey.

"We're eager to bring this robust set of identification and measurement features to market," said Justin Cooperman, VP of Product at RollWorks. "With Journey Stages and additional journey functionality shortly to come, RollWorks gives marketers a new layer of end-to-end insights to help them better understand the impact of their Account-Based campaigns, enabling finer tuning of their ABM programs for pipeline progression and revenue growth."

About Journey Stages

RollWorks Journey Stages tracks the progression and regression of target accounts along each stage of their buying journey - from Unaware to Closed Won and beyond - to help companies plan and measure their go-to-market programs. It enables audience-building for stage-specific campaigns to drive pipeline progression. Ultimately, the insights that Journey Stages brings will help companies close more deals, faster, and drive revenue growth.

With RollWorks Journey Stages you can:

Customize journey stage definitions to match your unique business needs: Choose the signals that matter to you, from your website, CRM, marketing automation, and other systems.

Choose the signals that matter to you, from your website, CRM, marketing automation, and other systems. Discover where accounts are in their buying Journey: See the distribution of your accounts on a dashboard, or drill down into account-level information.

See the distribution of your accounts on a dashboard, or drill down into account-level information. Create stage-specific program audiences: Use account stage attributes to create account lists in RollWorks for activation across channels.

Use account stage attributes to create account lists in RollWorks for activation across channels. Measure impact of your programs with account progression metrics: Run point-in-time comparisons to track progression and justify program spend.

Availability

Journey Stages is currently open to all RollWorks customers in Beta, with general availability slated for Summer 2021. Additional functionality to understand events driving account journeys will roll out throughout 2021. Learn more about Journey Stages and the broader feature set here .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

