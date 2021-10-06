RollWorks' New Integrated Capabilities Provide Deeper Insights into the Account Buying Journey for the Highest Return on ABM Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced the availability of Journey Events, and new enhancements to Journey Stages; integrated capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that provide B2B marketing and sales teams insights into how their combined go-to-market activities impact account progression and which activities are most efficient at driving accounts to the next stage in the buying journey.

ABM has quickly become table stakes in B2B marketing, yet marketers struggle to understand and show the impact of their account-based efforts. Their activities extend far beyond advertising, and they need a concrete way to show executive leadership that all of those activities are having an impact on revenue.Teams are left with either a very manual internal process or current measurement frameworks whose shortcomings force marketers to infer impact on revenue from things like impressions.

Journey Stages helps teams of all sizes discover where their accounts are in their buying journey, activate stage-specific multi-channel campaigns accordingly, and measure the effectiveness of their ABM programs. Journey Events gives teams a holistic look at all of their marketing and sales activities to show how their ABM program is influencing an account's progression.Together, Journey Stages and Events turn account progression and regression, and activity signals into actionable insights that will help teams increase their pipeline velocity and capture the highest return on their ABM investment.

"Journey Stages tracks the progression and regression of target accounts along each stage of their buying journey - from pre-opportunity through renewal - to help companies efficiently plan and measure their go-to-market programs," said Justin Cooperman, VP of Product at RollWorks. "Journey Events pulls in events and activities taken by the account and maps them to the account's progression or regression, to help teams understand which activities are working to move them closer to revenue. These combined insights are a powerful way to enable the building and refinement of stage-specific campaigns to drive pipeline progression."

Journey Stages and Journey Events Features and Benefits

With RollWorks Journey Stages and Journey Events you can:

Discover where accounts are in their buying journey: See the distribution of your accounts on a dashboard, or drill down into account-level information.

Run point-in-time comparisons to track progression and justify program spend. Visualize all of your multi-channel ABM activity in a single place: View account activity data like SDR emails sent and opened, meetings booked, opportunities open/progressed and deals closed from a multitude of data sources.

Availability

Journey Stages and Journey Events are available to all RollWorks customers. Additional functionality to gain deeper activity insights will roll out through the end of the year. Learn more about Journey Stages, Journey Events and the broader feature set here .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

