RollWorks Receives Leadership Badges for Best Estimated ROI and Best Results in Retargeting in G2's Fall Grid Report, Only ABM Vendor in Each Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based platform RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced that in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid Report, it received 52 Leader badges and was ranked number one in 18 reports, up from 16 in the Summer 2023 report.

RollWorks is the only ABM vendor to receive badges for Best Estimated ROI and Best Results in Retargeting for Enterprise-Account Data Management - an impressive addition to the already well-rounded badges received in this quarter's G2 report. RollWorks also maintained its leadership position in grid reports for Account-Based Advertising, Buyer Intent, Account Data Management and Account-Based Orchestration. This is further proof that RollWorks is truly designed for impact – creating easy-to-use products that offer unmatched data and knowledge of buyers and generate ROI. Additional areas of leadership recognition in the report were:

Design for Impact Easiest Admin Easiest Setup Easiest Use Best Relationship Most Implementable

Data Depth: Account-Based Analytics Buyer Intent Data Tools Marketing Account Intelligence

Connected Ecosystem Cross-Channel Advertising Display Advertising Retargeting Segment Leadership Social Media Advertising



RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last several years and has seen an uptick in industry recognition. In fact, RollWorks has received 415 G2 reviews, which has more than doubled year-over-year. This report is RollWorks best showing to date, with 307 reports and 101 badges for the company. As the only ABM vendor to be recognized for estimated ROI and retargeting, customers of RollWorks typically experience a 15% lift in revenue, as well as a 16% boost in opportunities created and a 20% increase in lead conversions, all within just six months of partnership.

"We are incredibly excited and honored to receive so many Leader badges in this G2 Report and are thrilled that each quarter continues to surpass the one before it," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing at RollWorks. "We wouldn't be where we are without our customers and we are endlessly grateful for their trust in our work and their positive feedback on the services we provide to them. Our goal is always to be best-in-class and this quarter's G2 Report proves we are achieving that."

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

The company's impeccable reviews and customer satisfaction is fueled by a continued focus on improving tools for customers and providing necessary innovation for ease of use. In fact, RollWorks released Hot Contacts, an entirely new category of sales-ready leads based on fit, intent and engagement. With its unmatched understanding of customers and buyers and its activation of insights and data, RollWorks stands among its competitors and this quarter's G2 Report proves that.

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"Rollworks is helping us solve our overall ABM reporting. The data that Rollworks can provide to our teams allows them to see exactly where accounts are in their journey cycle and when to strike." – Small Business professional

– Small Business professional "I have spent time in multiple ABM platforms but have found RollWorks to be such an intuitive, easy-to-use platform for every use case we've implemented. RW offers best-in-class integrations, a plethora of data, and may have the most comprehensive segment builder I've ever worked with." – Mid-Market professional

Mid-Market professional "Rollworks provides us with invaluable intent data at both the contact and account level. Aside from the obvious use case of advertising, these additional features are monumental for us!" – Mid-Market professional

To learn more about how RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain and expand your revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

