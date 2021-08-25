RollWorks Strengthens its Data Foundation with Accelerated Product Development and New Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today further entrenched its leadership in account-centric data with additional partner and platform investments. New and expanded partnerships with leading data providers Bombora and KickFire , as well as an upcoming integration with G2 give RollWorks an antenna to capture multi-faceted, account-level intent signals and are an integral part of RollWorks' commitment to create the most comprehensive partner-led ecosystem. B2B go-to-market teams leverage the RollWorks platform data to identify target accounts and contacts, reach full buying committees across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness.

RollWorks continues to invest heavily in its own data foundation, including enhancements to firmographic data identification and IP to domain resolution. These investments have elevated the overall company match rate of accounts targeted by RollWorks customers to 98%. Additionally, RollWorks has strengthened its overall company data set. These strong investments in RollWorks' data assets, combined with its partnerships with market leaders like Bombora, KickFire and soon-to-be G2, position RollWorks to offer one of the industry's most robust data capabilities.

"Data powers all aspects of robust account-based strategies, from discovering your ideal customer profile to setting up your target account list and then targeting those accounts in the most efficient and effective way," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Comprehensive, accurate data is critical - that's why RollWorks is investing in partnerships with market-leading data providers like Bombora, G2, and KickFire. Through these relationships, we strengthen our own data assets to offer a more comprehensive solution that helps go-to-market teams grow their revenue."

Stocker continued, "As everyone is focused on ABM capabilities, we cannot forget that ABM is tethered to the underlying data. A highly accurate match rate is the underpinning of all tenants - without it, you're missing the big picture. The industry needs to get match rates as close to 100% as possible, and RollWorks has done that through our own data foundation and partnerships."

RollWorks + Bombora to find and engage high intent accounts

Bombora's Company Surge® Intent data uniquely measures and scores intent signals across a proprietary data cooperative of 4,000+ B2B content sources. Bombora establishes a baseline of activity for specific accounts, and then patented data science identifies buyer intent through account-based increases in content consumption around specific topics.

A sample of Bombora's Intent data is now available in the RollWorks Starter plan, making it the most affordable ABM platform in the market to include a level of intent functionality for all customers. Bombora Company Surge powers RollWorks' Account Intent, used to target and spend more effectively with intent-driven digital advertising. This expanded offering helps RollWorks further its mission of leveling the playing field for B2B marketers by providing critical go-to-market insights to teams of all sizes and budgets to stay competitive in their respective markets.

"Over the past year, Bombora and RollWorks have enabled hundreds of customers to seamlessly take advantage of Account Intent data, win new business and drive account growth at scale," said Charles Crnoevich, VP of Partnerships at Bombora. "With the addition of Bombora Intent data into the RollWorks Starter plan, small and midsize B2B businesses will be equipped to build more strategic account-based programs and compete with the larger fish in their markets. We're excited to expand our partnership to bring intent capabilities to all of RollWorks' customers and deliver proven ROI."

RollWorks + KickFire to prioritize accounts based on buying cycle stage

KickFire is a first-party intent data and IP address intelligence leader. The addition of KickFire's TWIN Caching® IP address intelligence and improved IP matching helps RollWorks provide more accurate account information from marketers' first-party data. Combined with RollWorks Account Fit and Account Intent, it helps marketers prioritize accounts based on their stage in the buying cycle.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with an industry shift toward IP-based intent tracking and ad targeting," said Tina Bean, KickFire Co-Founder. "We're extremely proud that our next level account identification and engagement measurement is a core element of RollWorks' robust and effective platform."

RollWorks + G2 to identify in-market behaviors

Combining G2's Buyer Intent data with RollWorks' fit, intent, and engagement signals, customers of G2 and RollWorks will be able to leverage G2's best-in-class data to identify in-market behavior and power their go-to-market strategies. RollWorks and G2 are targeting winter 2021 to bring this integration live to mutual customers.

"G2 and RollWorks share a similar mindset that a strong data foundation will provide powerful benefits to create more efficient, successful organizations all around," said Brittany Wroblewski, VP of Strategic Partnerships at G2. "We look forward to kicking off our integration with RollWorks to help marketers better target their messaging, customer success teams retain their valuable customers, and sales close bigger, better deals."

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

[email protected]

480.749.4324

SOURCE RollWorks