Roman Martinez IV Re-Elected Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors

Amber F. McReynolds elected to serve as vice chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, Roman Martinez IV was re-elected by his fellow Governors to continue to serve as chairman of the Board of Governors. The Governors also elected Amber F. McReynolds to serve as vice chairman.

Martinez has served on the Board of Governors since August 2019, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires Dec. 8, 2024. On Jan. 12, 2022, Martinez was elected to serve as the 25th chairman of the Board. On Nov. 10, 2022, he was reelected by his fellow Governors to continue serving as chairman of the Board of Governors. Previously, Martinez was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Board on Feb. 9, 2021. He has chaired the Board's Audit and Finance Committee since Oct. 3, 2019, and has served on the Election Mail Committee since Feb. 1, 2022.  

McReynolds has served on the Board of Governors since May 2021, following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2026.  She currently serves on the Board's Election Mail Committee and is a member of the Operations Committee.  

Bios of all the governors are available at: about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

