Romania's OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations

OMV will use the Honeywell Connected Plant's Process Insight Reliability Advisor to continuously feed plant data through Honeywell UOP process and fault models, and to provide key performance information and process recommendations. Honeywell's Reliability Advisor will help the plant run more smoothly and mitigate issues that impact production and plant profitability by detecting and analyzing problems before they occur.

"Reliability Advisor is unique in the industry because it applies Honeywell UOP's proprietary process knowledge and deep troubleshooting experience to recommend operational adjustments sooner and more accurately than has ever been possible before," said Zak Alzein, Vice President, Connected Plant, at Honeywell UOP. "Plants with this service can run consistently at the top of their capability."

Honeywell Connected Plant is a suite of applications that delivers higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability. These proven industry solutions are based on decades of domain knowledge and controls experience. They turn data into actionable insight to optimize operations, predict plant failures and eliminate unplanned downtime.

As part of Honeywell's Connected Plant portfolio, Reliability Advisor gives refineries, petrochemical and gas processing plants greater visibility into their operations, helping identify and resolve problems that often avoid detection and hamper production, and preventing unplanned shutdowns for maintenance and repair that can cost plant operators millions of dollars per year in lost productivity.

"Process Reliability Advisor is a powerful part of Honeywell Connected Plant because it combines process data with UOP expertise enabled by software to provide our customers with ongoing service," Alzein said. "This service can tie plant data to the right domain knowledge to gain new insights to improve operational reliability."

Bucharest-based OMV Petrom is an integrated oil and gas company. It is the largest producer of crude oil in Romania and provides nearly half of Romania's domestic natural gas. The company's Petrobrazi refinery near Ploiesti has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons per year.

Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com) is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com), a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

