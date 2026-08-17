ROMCO Celebrates Grand Opening of New Amarillo Branch Serving the Texas Panhandle

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMCO Equipment Co. proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new Amarillo branch with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28, 2026, marking the company's 17th location and continued expansion across Texas.

Located at 15101 I-27, Amarillo, TX 79119, the new facility strengthens ROMCO's ability to provide equipment sales, rentals, parts, and service solutions to construction, aggregate, paving, municipal, and agricultural customers throughout the region.

ROMCO Equipment Co. leadership, employees, and industry partners gather outside the company's new Amarillo branch during the grand opening celebration. Aerial view of ROMCO Equipment Co.'s new Amarillo branch, approximately 5 acres, including three service bays, a wash bay, and a dedicated demonstration area.

The Amarillo branch represents a significant milestone in ROMCO's continued growth strategy and investment in Texas. Leadership identified Amarillo as a critical market that would allow ROMCO to better serve customers across the Panhandle.

"Amarillo was on our map from the very beginning because it's such an exciting market," said Steve Passmore, President of ROMCO Equipment Co.

The new location helps address one of the region's greatest challenges: distance. Before the branch opened, many customers had to travel significant distances for equipment and service. The Amarillo facility provides a closer, more convenient resource while allowing ROMCO technicians and service personnel to respond more quickly to customer needs.

"One of the biggest advantages of this facility is reducing travel time for our customers," said Josh Adams, ROMCO's West Texas Regional Manager. "Having local parts, service personnel, and technicians in Amarillo means we can respond faster and help customers get back to work sooner. It's a win for both our customers and our team."

Opening the new branch required months of planning, coordination, hiring, facility development, inventory management, and operational preparation. Teams from across ROMCO, along with support from parent company SMT, worked together to bring the vision to life.

"Adding a new location is never easy, and it takes a lot of people pulling together to make it happen," said Passmore. "Employees from across the company contributed to this effort, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of SMT and the many people who invested their time and energy into making this branch a reality. We're incredibly grateful to everyone involved."

"It's a beautiful facility, but a building is only part of what makes a branch successful," Passmore added. "It's the people inside who make the difference. We want to become part of this community, build relationships with our customers and local organizations, and create value beyond simply providing equipment and service."

The Amarillo branch creates new opportunities for professionals to build meaningful careers, while contributing to the long-term success of the communities they serve.

As ROMCO looks to the future, the Amarillo branch is committed to delivering premium equipment solutions and responsive support to customers throughout the Texas Panhandle.

About ROMCO Equipment Co.

ROMCO Equipment Co., an SMT company, is a leading heavy equipment distributor serving the construction, mining, paving, and aggregate industries across Texas and southern New Mexico. Founded in 1961, the company has spent more than six decades delivering premium equipment solutions, expert support, and a customer-first service culture.

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.