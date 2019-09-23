Romeo Santos Makes History At MetLife Stadium Breaking The All-Time Concert Gross Record In A Single Night

One of the most outstanding moments of the magical evening was the closing set where Romeo reunited with his brothers of Aventura, performing some of their greatest classics and most recent record breaking single, "Inmortal" , the performance also included a huge surprise for the fans when rapper Cardi B appeared on stage to perform alongside them.

It was a night where Romeo Santos solidified his crown not only as the "King of Bachata" but also cemented his status as an icon of Latin Music.

"Romeo Santos has solidified himself as one of the greatest Latin artists of the generation with his historic MetLife show," said Hans Schafer, Head of Live Nation Latin. "This feat continues to show the power of Latin artists in the touring space and is a proud moment for Live Nation."

Santos was presented with a 2x Platinum award for the sales of his latest album, UTOPIA and a special plaque from Pandora for reaching the elite "Billionaire" club with more than 3 billion listens on the platform.

In turn, Romeo surpassed the record of rock legends U2 making Utopia the highest grossing concert event for a single night at the venue.

The singer-songwriter recently became the only Latin male artist to be included in the Billboard's Money Makers list of The Highest Paid Musicians of 2018. Joining an elite list of musicians including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Elton John among others as well as Jennifer Lopez as the only other Latin artist on the prestigious list.

His most recent album, "Utopia" debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Tropical Albums chart becoming his 5th consecutive album to occupy the Top Latin Album list.

