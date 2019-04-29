Romola Hodas Retains TransMedia Group to Turn 'The Princess of 42nd Street,' into an Eye-Opening Movie About Child Abuse Based on Her Life as The Daughter of Time Square's King of Porn

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Romola Hodas, daughter of the late Martin Hodas who was known as New York's King of Porn, retained TransMedia Group to publicize her life story to spread awareness and help those who also suffer from child abuse.

"Born in Queens and raised on Long Island, New York, Romola has experienced abuse no child should ever have to endure and our publicity will underscore that sad fact leading to a movie based on her book," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"Our public relations campaign will be designed to enlighten the public about child abuse by focusing on what Romola had to go through when growing up in a terrible atmosphere of degenerative sex and exploitation of women," she said. "Romola will be sharing her key 6 principles; speak kindly to yourself and forgive yourself; find mentors; forgive others, parents, siblings, business partners et; gratitude and attitude; how to deal with loneliness; building and developing courage," added Mazzone.

Being the daughter of New York's King of Porn (the 1960s to 1980s) Romola had to learn to survive in an environment where she was forced to fend for her life.

"Our program for her will focus on how she survived two kidnappings as well as verbal and physical abuse from her notorious father."

Media will be impressed how she held the responsibility of defending her three younger siblings when their father became increasingly abusive and during periods when their bipolar mother stayed in bed for months at a time. On top of that, she's also seen many of the risqué behaviors that took place in her home while her father was a major figure in the porn industry.

"From all that chaos in her early life, Romola would eventually grow up to become the successful businesswoman that she is today.

She's attained a BA in psychology, completed numerous health and wellness practitioner programs, and has developed and led corporate training programs and health awareness seminars for many organizations.

Now she's releasing her new book, The Princess of 42nd Street: Surviving My Childhood as the Daughter of Times Square's King of Porn, and that's where TransMedia comes in.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE TransMedia Group