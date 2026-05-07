ROMTech Earns "Best Home Health Care Solution" Award in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Recognition marks second major industry honor for ROMTech in 2026, following inclusion on the LexisNexis Top 100 Global Innovators list

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMTech®, creator of the PortableConnect® and a national leader in intelligent rehabilitation technology, today announced it has been selected as a winner in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, earning the "Best Home Health Care Solution" for the PortableConnect. The recognition highlights ROMTech's commitment to advancing patient-centered care through AI-driven, clinician-guided rehabilitation technology delivered directly in-home.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

ROMTech's PortableConnect delivers physician-prescribed, hospital-grade physical therapy at home combining regulated medical hardware with patented telemedicine technology. The system provides structured, progressive therapy sessions tailored to each patient's diagnosis and recovery stage, while capturing objective data on range of motion, compliance, pain levels, and recovery progress. Clinicians remotely monitor and adjust therapy protocols in real time, helping improve outcomes and reduce variability in home-based rehabilitation.

"This recognition from the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is a powerful validation of our mission to transform recovery by making next-level rehabilitation accessible at home," said Peter Arn, CEO of ROMTech. "We are honored to be acknowledged alongside some of the most respected companies in healthcare, and we remain committed to delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes, accelerate recovery, and help rebuild the recovery infrastructure of modern healthcare."

As a 2026 MedTech Breakthrough winner, ROMTech joins a distinguished group of organizations recognized for driving transformation and improving patient care across the healthcare ecosystem. This year's honorees include industry leaders such as Noom, Boston Scientific, Teladoc, Medtronic, CVS Health, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

ROMTech's technology supports recovery across a range of orthopedic procedures. To date, the company has treated more than 175,000 patients across 46 states, expanding access to high-quality rehabilitation for individuals facing mobility, geographic, or transportation barriers.

"ROMTech is setting a new standard for healthcare by turning the patient's home into a clinically supervised extension of the hospital," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By combining telemedicine with remote clinician oversight, the company is helping patients recover more efficiently while expanding access to high-quality rehabilitation."

This honor marks ROMTech's second major award in 2026. On March 4, LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions named ROMTech to its prestigious Top 100 Global Innovators list, an annual ranking of companies driving global economic innovation.

This year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

About ROMTech

ROM Technologies Inc.® (ROMTech®) is a medical technology company that transforms rehabilitation care with AI-driven telemedicine to achieve unparalleled patient outcomes. Based in Brookfield, Connecticut, and founded in 2013, ROMTech delivers evidence-based, patient-centered care that enables faster postoperative recovery at reduced cost, while remotely connecting clinicians and patients nationwide. In 2025, ROMTech was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for the PortableConnect®.

About MedTech Breakthrough

MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. The annual awards program provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, highlighting breakthrough innovation and excellence across categories.

SOURCE ROMTech