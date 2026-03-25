ROMTech, the Only Privately Owned MedTech Company Named to LexisNexis' Top 100 Global Innovators for 2026

Patent Portfolio Driving World-Leading Innovation in Rehabilitation Technology

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROM Technologies Inc.® (ROMTech®), creator of the PortableConnect® and a national leader in intelligent rehabilitation technology, announced today that, based on the quality and strength of its patent portfolio, it has been named to the exclusive group of LexisNexis' Top 100 Global Innovators for 2026.

Many of the companies on the LexisNexis list have market capitalizations ranging from billions to trillions of dollars. Among them are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Stryker (SYK), Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN).

ROMTech, a privately held company founded just 13 years ago, is the only new entrant in the Innovators' Medical Technologies sector. Its patent portfolio protects inventions in artificial intelligence and machine learning for rehabilitation optimization; electromechanical machines with and without sensors; telemedicine and digital therapeutics; and specific medical conditions across orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, and many other fields.

Based on its innovations, ROMTech has supported more than 175,000 patient recoveries and amassed more than 23 billion data points. Together, these milestones have fueled the hypergrowth of ROMTech's clinical intelligence platform with best-in-class outcomes in time, cost, and quality of life.

"Our technology fundamentally changes the future of recovery, while our pace of innovation continues to accelerate," said Peter Arn, ROMTech CEO. "We have a tremendous amount of data that allows our AI-driven machine-learning software, enabled by our in-home rehab center, to deliver dramatically improved outcomes at both a faster pace and a lower cost."

The LexisNexis list is based on a rigorous analysis of more than 17 million global patent families using its Patent Asset Index. It calculates total portfolio value as the sum of each patent family's Competitive Impact; including forward-citation-based Technology Relevance—the more often and more broadly a patent is cited by later innovations, the higher its Technology Relevance score, plus Market Coverage measured against the economic size of protected markets.

LexisNexis says it measures, "Whether patent holders have increased or decreased their innovative strength over two years, revealing true innovation dynamics rather than static portfolio size. It identifies companies that are true technological contemporaries across industries."

Though the index measures quality, the portfolios of most companies on the list are typically large, with granted patent assets numbering in the tens of thousands and total patent assets 30% to 50% higher. In contrast, ROMTech has demonstrated world-class technology with a portfolio of just 334 total patents, of which 195 have been granted.

"Every innovation we develop is intended to help patients recover faster, safer and more effectively, right from the comfort of their home," said Steve Siegel, president of ROMTech. "We are building intelligent systems that help the body heal faster and restore the quality of life that patients enjoyed before their illness or surgery."

ROMTech's architecture reflects technologies protected by a layered patent portfolio integrated with proprietary data assets, creating a sustainable competitive advantage. LexisNexis' recognition validates both the quality and forward trajectory of ROMTech's patent portfolio.

About ROMTech

ROM Technologies Inc.® (ROMTech®) is a medical technology company that transforms rehabilitation care with AI-driven telemedicine to achieve unparalleled patient outcomes. Based in Brookfield, Connecticut, and founded in 2013, ROMTech uses evidence-based technology to deliver patient-centered care for a quicker postoperative recovery at a decreased cost, remotely connecting clinicians and patients nationwide. For more information about ROMTech's rehabilitation solutions, visit www.ROMTech.com.

SOURCE ROMTech