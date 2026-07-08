Ron Blank & Associates Launches Free LEED Exam Prep and Spec Shaman Summit for Building Product Manufacturers

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Blank & Associates today announced two new offerings for building product manufacturers and industry professionals: a completely free LEED Green Associate exam prep program and the Spec Shaman Summit in San Antonio.

Free LEED Exam Prep

The Free LEED Exam Prep program gives professionals everything they need to pass the LEED Green Associate exam at no cost, no credit card, sign-up fee, or hidden charges. The self-paced course includes 10 high-definition video modules, a comprehensive LEED Exam Study Guide, and three full-length practice exams with 300 questions, all available on demand, 24/7.

Built around the USGBC's LEED v5 rating system, the curriculum begins with a foundational introduction to LEED and the U.S. Green Building Council, then moves through every major credit category—including Location and Transportation, Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, and Indoor Environmental Quality, before closing with proven exam strategies. No prior green building experience is required, making it accessible to anyone starting their green building education.

The LEED Green Associate is an entry-level credential from the USGBC that demonstrates foundational knowledge of green building principles and is recognized across the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. For more information, visit www.greence.com.

The Spec Shaman Summit

Ron Blank & Associates also introduced the Spec Shaman Summit—two days on the San Antonio Riverwalk, September 9th and 10th, built for sales reps, marketing professionals, and executives ready to move the building product industry forward.

Attendees will learn from top sales strategists, specification writers, architectural representatives, and design professionals in sessions designed for immediate application. Topics include building relationships with design professionals and earning the appointment, Product Specification Essentials, and a plain-language guide to sustainability—covering LCAs, EPDs, HPDs, and regulations like LEED v5. Sessions also explore the BIM and Revit workflow, building an AI-powered market intelligence pipeline, and a candid panel of architects, engineers, interior designers, and contractors revealing what really drives product decisions.

Between sessions, attendees will connect with peers and grow their networks along the Riverwalk. Additional info: https://www.ronblank.com/Product_Manufacturers/Summit.

About Ron Blank & Associates

Founded in 1985, Ron Blank and Associates bridges the gap between design professionals and product manufacturers through continuing education programs. The company is an AIA Education Provider and two-time recipient of the AIA's Continuing Education Award For Excellence.

Media Contact:

Bradley Blank

800-248-6364

[email protected]

SOURCE Ron Blank and Associates