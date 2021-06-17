Ron Eliot Dichter Joins Red Door Capital Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners, LLC, an independent private equity firm, announced that Ron Dichter has joined the Red Door Team. Ron's title is Senior Advisor. His role will be to help manage portfolio assets and deal-flow origination. Ron will also be member of the Investment Committee and Deal Flow review team.

"We are very excited to have Ron become a member of the Red Door Team. His expertise in the payments and fintech space adds an immense amount of knowledge and expertise to our team as we future develop and grow our portfolio," said Richard Wolpow, Red Door Capital Partners' Managing Partner. "Ron has already begun to roll up his sleeves and provide valuable insight to the Red Door AuthVia transaction; we are very excited to have him on board."

"It's exciting to join the Red Door Capital Partners team. With my track record, diverse knowledge and contacts within the payments industry, I will be able to immediately bring value to the team," Dichter said. "I am eager to work with Red Door in building and growing current assets, as well as reviewing new opportunities moving forward."

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position its own funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This helps reduce investor's risks and shorten exit horizons and aligns Red Door Principals with its investors. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Red Door's Manager Red Door Management, Inc. is filed with the Investment Adviser Registration Depository (IARD) system as an Exempt Reporting Adviser (ERA). Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at [email protected]

About Ron Eliot Dichter:

Ron has been a founder and CEO of multiple companies in the payments/fintech sector since 1997. As owner of the largest agent office for Heartland Payment Systems, Ron was responsible for developing a three-state territory. In the two-plus years of developing the Intermountain states, he added thousands of new customers, processing billions in new processing volume. As founder & CEO of the Eliot Management Group ("EMG"), Ron grew it from one small room with three employees to a national payments leader with over 28 offices, 350 employees and $100M+ in sales. EMG was sold to First American Payment Systems in 2004 and Ron remained a member of the management team until leaving in 2010. In 2013, Ron was founder & CEO of BlueDog Business Services. BlueDog served thousands of customers throughout the United States, ranging in size from small startups to multibillion-dollar enterprises. Ron's track record in the payment space quickly enabled BlueDog to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the payments space. In 2020, BlueDog merged with FortisPay. Ron is now the Chief Revenue Officer at FortisPay. Ron is also a member of the advancement board for the College of Social and Behavioral Science at the University of Utah. Previously, Ron was an official member of the Forbes Finance Council where he was a regular author on forbes.com, writing about financial, payments, and general business topics appealing to a broad audience.

Articles can be found @: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/people/rondichter/#41ae9cfb4a70

Ron is also a husband of almost two decades, with two amazing children ages 15 and 16. Ron and his family reside in Vero Beach, Florida full time, but spend much of the summer and a few weeks of winter in Park City, Utah.

