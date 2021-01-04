Ron Kraus to Serve as Emergency Nurses Association's 50th President

"The opportunity to serve ENA's members at this capacity is going to be an incredible experience for me," Kraus, of Fishers, Indiana, said. "I'm prepared to take on the obstacles that are ahead, while simultaneously challenging our members to elevate. In 2021, I want all of us to look at opportunities to elevate ourselves, our colleagues, our friends, our communities and ENA."

Kraus' theme "elevate" is meant to spark advancement for ENA's 50,000 members whether through volunteering, education, taking on new opportunities, advocacy or learning new skills.

Serving patients as a staff nurse, charge nurse and flight nurse throughout his career, Kraus is currently emergency department clinical nurse specialist at the Magnet-designated Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, a large academic urban Level I trauma center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021 ENA Board of Directors:

President: Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, TCRN, ACNS-BC, of Indiana

President-elect: Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, of Maine

Secretary/Treasurer: Terry M. Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky

Immediate Past President: Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, of Washington

Directors:

Dustin Bass, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of Nevada

Joop Breuer, RN, CEN, CCRN, FAEN, The Netherlands

Kristen Cline, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, TCRN, of South Dakota

Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia

Steven J. Jewell, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Texas

Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

Cheryl Randolph, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of California

Emerging Professional Liaison: Amie Porcelli, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

Chief Executive Officer: Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

