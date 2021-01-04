Ron Kraus to Serve as Emergency Nurses Association's 50th President
Kraus looks to help emergency nurses "elevate" in 2021
Jan 04, 2021, 11:51 ET
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, TCRN, ACNS-BC, took office on Jan. 1 as the 50th president in Emergency Nurses Association history.
An ENA member since 1996, Kraus has served the association in leadership roles at the local, state and national level including Indiana ENA State Council President in 2012. He began his national tenure as a board member in 2017, moving his way through the ranks to secretary/treasurer in 2019 and president-elect in 2020.
"The opportunity to serve ENA's members at this capacity is going to be an incredible experience for me," Kraus, of Fishers, Indiana, said. "I'm prepared to take on the obstacles that are ahead, while simultaneously challenging our members to elevate. In 2021, I want all of us to look at opportunities to elevate ourselves, our colleagues, our friends, our communities and ENA."
Kraus' theme "elevate" is meant to spark advancement for ENA's 50,000 members whether through volunteering, education, taking on new opportunities, advocacy or learning new skills.
Serving patients as a staff nurse, charge nurse and flight nurse throughout his career, Kraus is currently emergency department clinical nurse specialist at the Magnet-designated Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, a large academic urban Level I trauma center in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The 2021 ENA Board of Directors:
President: Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, TCRN, ACNS-BC, of Indiana
President-elect: Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, of Maine
Secretary/Treasurer: Terry M. Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Kentucky
Immediate Past President: Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, of Washington
Directors:
Dustin Bass, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, of Nevada
Joop Breuer, RN, CEN, CCRN, FAEN, The Netherlands
Kristen Cline, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, TCRN, of South Dakota
Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, of West Virginia
Steven J. Jewell, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, of Texas
Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida
Cheryl Randolph, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, FNP-BC, TCRN, FAEN, of California
Emerging Professional Liaison: Amie Porcelli, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania
Chief Executive Officer: Nancy MacRae, MS, of Illinois
About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.
