Ron Oertell Joins Purchasing Power® as Chief Financial Officer

Oertell will oversee the business planning, accounting, budgeting, capital structure, securitization funding, and risk management efforts for the company. His responsibilities include the development and implementation of the organization's fiscal function and performance, including financial statement preparation, analysis, treasury and portfolio management. Oertell also will evaluate and advise at the executive level in the strategic planning, annual budgeting and forecasting processes of the company's ongoing programs and business growth opportunities.

"Ron is an ideal addition to the Purchasing Power senior leadership team, with his wealth of knowledge and experience leading financial strategy, capital markets and corporate operations," said Loughran. "He has demonstrated success in developing and executing plans in complex, regulated organizations and excels at guiding teams through challenging projects. Ron is an innovative thinker with strong consumer lending, investment banking and private equity experience, including involvement in more than $9 billion in private capital financings. I am excited about the impact Ron will have on continuing to evolve our financial capabilities and our mission to service our customers in unique and meaningful ways."

Prior to Purchasing Power, Oertell served as CFO at LendingUSA, a point-of-sale, automated consumer finance company. There he was responsible for overseeing all of the company's financial and accounting operations. Among his achievements, he raised over $1 billion in capital, including $150 million for an initial product launch, via debt and equity investments.

Oertell previously worked as a finance attorney in New York City representing large financial institutions and investment funds. He also ran a $250 million private high yield investment fund which generated a 22% internal rate of return (IRR). Additionally, Oertell served as a senior investment banking and restructuring advisor to a number of well known restaurant and transportation companies. More recently, he was the CFO at several fintech companies as well as Airo Wireless, a specialty cell phone company which he led from start-up to multi-continent operations.

Oertell received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and economics from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, as was awarded the designated Chartered Financial Analyst by the CFA Institute.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, offers the leading employee purchase program for consumer products/services through payroll deduction. Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

