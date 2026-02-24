Ron Shevlin Named One of the World's Top Fintech Influencers in 2026 by FinTech Magazine

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, has been named among the Top 10 Fintech Influencers of 2026 by FinTech Magazine, a global publication covering innovation in financial services.

Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer, Cornerstone Advisors

The annual list celebrates experts who bridge cutting-edge technological developments with strategic industry insight — redefining how financial institutions approach digital transformation, customer experience, and competitive strategy.

According to FinTech Magazine, "True influence in this sector is earned through a combination of entrepreneurial success, thought leadership, and the ability to demystify emerging trends such as generative AI in finance or the rise of embedded banking."

As ranked by the magazine, Shevlin stands out for his exceptional analytical rigor and deep understanding of banking and financial technology trends. In his role at Cornerstone Advisors, Shevlin leads research that helps financial institutions and fintech firms navigate evolving consumer behaviors and competitive threats in today's complicated financial services landscape. His widely followed commentary — including the Fintech Snark Tank on Forbes — combines data, sharp insight, and practical guidance for industry leaders worldwide.

Shevlin's research leadership includes the highly anticipated What's Going On in Banking industry report each year. His influence extends across keynote engagements, media contributions, and the What's Going On in Banking podcast, where he challenges conventional thinking to elevate important industry debates.

"I'm honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of innovators who are driving the future of financial technology," said Shevlin. "Fintech isn't just about tools and systems — it's about helping institutions and customers adapt and thrive in an era of rapid digital change."

On February 25, Shevlin and Cornerstone CEO & Founding Partner Steve Williams will host a webinar to share highlights of the just released What's Going On in Banking 2026: AI, Crypto, and Fraud — Oh My! study. Register here to join them and learn how more than 400 forward-thinking banks and credit unions are responding to forces reshaping the industry.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology systems selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement, vendor management, strategic planning, and merger and acquisition services, Cornerstone combines expertise with proprietary data and research to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to GonzoBanker® for our opinionated take on all things banking.

