Ron Simon & Associates Files First Cyclospora Lawsuit

Del Monte has issued a nationwide recall of the pre-packaged trays following an outbreak of 78 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclospora food poisoning in consumers of the trays. The recalled trays contain broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip, and were sold at numerous retail outlets in Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. The recalled trays have a "Best if enjoyed by" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

The lawsuit was filed against Del Monte in La Crosse County, Wisconsin on behalf of Thaddaeus Pedretti. A copy of the lawsuit is attached.

Mr. Pedretti purchased several Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays in May of 2018 from Kwik Trip stores in Tomah and Reedsburg, Wisconsin. By the end of May, he was experiencing extreme nausea, cramping, gas and bloating, and diarrhea. On June 9th he presented for and received medical treatment and testing.

On June 11th, health officials notified Mr. Pedretti that he had tested positive for the Cyclospora parasite. The Monroe County Health Department thereafter confirmed that he was part of the Del Monte Cyclospora outbreak.

Thad continues to undergo medical treatment and is still recovering from cyclospora food poisoning.

Del Monte Recalls Tainted Del Monte Fresh Produce Vegetable Trays

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating a cyclospora outbreak in May of 2018, as reports of cyclospora illnesses related to consumption of Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays began to rise in the Midwest. On June 15th, Del Monte, on the recommendation of the FDA, issued a recall of its vegetable trays.

According to the CDC, at least 78 victims have already been identified in 4 states. The first confirmed case was identified on May 16th, with the number of cases spiking heavily in late May and early June. Illnesses acquired after June 5th may not yet be included in the case count.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Cyclospora Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mr. Pedretti and several other victims of the Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable tray outbreak, issued the following statement today: "Our clients thought they were making a healthy choice when they decided to buy and consume the Del Monte vegetable trays. Unfortunately, those trays were contaminated with cyclospora, which consumers cannot see, smell, or taste. Through this lawsuit and others, we will find out how the trays became contaminated, and work to ensure that Del Monte will prevent this from ever happening again."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or at www.foodpoisoningnews.com.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon has collected over $600,000,000 for his clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 335-4900 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

