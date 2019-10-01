Ron Simon & Associates Files First Cyclospora Lawsuit Against Bazille at Nordstrom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates filed the first cyclospora lawsuit against Bazille, the café located inside Nordstrom at St. Johns Town Center Jacksonville, Florida, for serving contaminated Mexican basil linked to a national cyclospora outbreak that has sickened 241 people in 11 states.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Holly Green-Pellegrini against Bazille and the importers and distributors of the contaminated basil. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

National Cyclospora Lawyer, and Lead Attorney, Ron Simon

Within days of consuming food at Bazille in July of 2019, Mrs. Green-Pellegrini suffered from intense vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, headaches, gas, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite, and significant weight loss. She was forced to seek significant medical treatment before doctors confirmed that she had contracted cyclosporiasis from contaminated food.

State health officials later confirmed that she was part of a larger outbreak of several patrons who had eaten contaminated basil at Bazille at Nordstrom.

Ron Simon & Associates Prosecuting the Bazile Cyclospora Outbreak

Food safety attorney Ron Simon has been a national leader in food safety litigation, including in several recent national cyclospora outbreaks.

Among these are the 2018 Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 250 people and forced Del Monte to recall vegetable trays served in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Mr. Simon is also actively representing more than 100 victims in the 2018 McDonald's Cyclospora Outbreak that forced McDonald's to voluntarily recall contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations.

Today Mr. Simon issued the following statement: "We now represent dozens of victims who were served contaminated Mexican basil at Bazille, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, and other locations in Florida and around the country. Through this lawsuit and others, we will make sure that each of our clients are fully compensated for their losses, and that imported Mexican produce will face much more scrutiny before crossing our borders."

Cyclospora Claim Center Established

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in the Bazille at Nordstrom, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Del Monte, or McDonald's Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at https://ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

More information about cyclospora is available at https://ronsimonassociates.com/foodpoisoning/cyclospora-cdc-lawyer/.

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates