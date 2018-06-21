Ron Simon & Associates Files First Kellogg's Honey Smacks Salmonella Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed against Kellogg's in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on behalf of Audrea Johnson. A copy of the lawsuit is attached.

On Saturday morning, June 16th, Audrea Johnson ate Kellogg's Honey Smacks for breakfast. Within 24 hours, Audrea had become severely ill. She presented to Saint Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City for treatment where she was admitted and hospitalized for three days.

Audrea's stool culture was positive for Salmonella poisoning.

Audrea continues to undergo medical treatment and is still recovering from her Salmonella illness.

Kellogg's Recalls Tainted Honey Smacks Cereal

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Mbandaka in early March, with the number of cases quickly escalating to over 70 by the end of May. By June 14th, the FDA and CDC had identified Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal as the source of the outbreak, and Kellogg's immediately issued a nationwide recall of the cereal.

According to the CDC, at least 73 people have been identified in 31 states, with at least 24 requiring hospitalizations.

The FDA is currently inspecting the facility that manufactures Kellogg's Honey Smacks and is working with Kellogg's to collect additional information on the outbreak. The recalled cereal includes Honey Smacks Cereal in the 15.3 ounce and 23 ounce packages.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Audrea Johnson and several other victims of the outbreak, issued the following statement today: "Upon being notified that its cereal was contaminated with Salmonella, Kellogg's stepped up and immediately recalled its product. In this lawsuit, we will examine how Salmonella got into the cereal and we will make sure that steps are taken to ensure that Kellogg's products are free of dangerous bacteria in the future. Having handled hundreds of cases with Kellogg's and its lawyers in the past 10 years, we anticipate full and just compensation for all of the clients we represent."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or at www.foodpoisoningnews.com.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon has collected over $600,000,000 for his clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 335-4900 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

