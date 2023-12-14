Ron Simon & Associates Files Nation's First Salmonella Lawsuit Against Aldi Inc. and Sofia Produce, L.L.C. dba Trufresh for the Salmonella Outbreak linked to Whole and Precut Cantaloupe

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with Meyers & Flowers, Trial Attorneys, filed the first lawsuit in the Salmonella Outbreak linked to Trufresh Cantaloupes, sold as Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes. Both whole and cut, that have been linked to a nation-wide Salmonella Outbreak.

According to the CDC, as of December 7th, a total number of 230 reported cases have been linked to the pre-cute cantaloupe recall, with at least 96 of them requiring hospitalization. Three deaths were also reported as linked to the multi-state salmonella outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed against Aldi, the retailer that sold the contaminated cantaloupe, and Sofia Produce, which operates as Trufresh, the Arizona producer that imported Mexican Cantaloupes and distributed them widely across the U.S. and Canada. It was filed on behalf of Clio Begnal, one of the victims who consumed the tainted cantaloupes.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Cantaloupe Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Ms. Begnal, issued the following statement:

"Cantaloupe has been linked to numerous outbreaks of food borne pathogens in the past, and as in this case, people have died as a result. Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria, and while most people will recover, others may experience years of painful side-effects. And unfortunately, there may be some who do not recover. It is our job to try and make sure that this does not happen again"

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Cantaloupe Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Cantaloupe Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at https://cantaloupesalmonellalawsuit.com/ 

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens. 

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates

