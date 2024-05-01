Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs to join CLA on May 1

Eighth Largest US Accounting Firm continues to grow with addition of Ronald Blue and Co. CPAs

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs team members intend to join CLA on May 1, 2024.

Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs has provided tax, audit and accounting services for its clients for more than 45 years. With offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Tempe, Arizona, Knoxville, Tennessee and Santa Ana, California, the firm delivers timely, trusted guidance, advice and support to help clients achieve their goals. From tax planning to audit and assurance services and general accounting, Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs is a natural fit within the CLA family.

"Becoming part of CLA is a tremendous opportunity not only for the entire team at Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs, but for the thousands of clients who rely on our specialized services," said David Hogan, CPA, managing partner of Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs. "We have similar values and share a common focus on serving families, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. And now, with access to the entire CLA national footprint, we can bring even more resources to bear for our clients."

As one of the nation's leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place. CLA has more than 130 offices across the country, along with its CLA Global presence. With nearly 9,000 professionals, CLA provides audit, accounting, wealth management, digital and tax services to its more than 200,000 clients.

"We are excited to welcome Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs into the CLA family," said Scott Engelbrecht, Chief Geographic Officer for CLA. "CLA continues to look for opportunities to have exceptional firms like this join us and grow our overall portfolio. Their mix of nonprofit and privately-held business clients align with the type of clients we currently serve on a daily basis at CLA."

Ronald Blue & Co. CPAs has a diverse and vast client base that includes privately held businesses, non-profits, musicians, entertainers and more. With roughly 80 employees and eight partners, the firm prides itself on providing personal attention to its client base. That client focus fits well within the CLA promise "to know you and to help you," connecting with clients to understand their businesses, personal needs and future goals.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

