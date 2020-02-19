Ronald C. Whittemore Recognized for Excellence in Programming and Sports

With over 50 years of professional experience to his credit, Mr. Whittemore began his career with the United States Navy in 1956, in which he flourished until enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1961. Concluding his service in the armed forces in 1965, he subsequently enrolled in programming school and graduated, magna cum laude. Following this accomplishment, Mr. Whittemore became active as a computer programmer with Cross Company in Hartford, Vermont, from 1966 to 1968, a senior programmer with Joy Manufacturing in Claremont from 1968 to 1973 and a senior programmer with Computac LLC from 1973 to 1979.

Today, Mr. Whittemore excels as an accomplished programming manager at Datamann in Wilder, Vermont. Joining Datamann in 1979, he was sponsored by the company to complete further studies in order to learn the new machine languages that had been developed since his initial programming education. Furthermore, he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration at Nathaniel Hawthorne College in 1984. In order to remain aware of developments in his fields, Mr. Whittemore maintains his professional affiliation with the Association of Information Technology Professionals, where he has been designated as a fellow.

Furthermore, Mr. Whittemore is an accomplished senior Olympian. He holds the record in Claremont for the most consecutive days of running without missing a day and ranks second in the state of New Hampshire with the United States Running Streak Association. Since 1995, Mr. Whittemore has qualified for, and attended, every National Senior Games, having accrued numerous awards over the years.

Mr. Whittemore was notably honored with second placement in the triple jump during the 2017 National Senior Games, eventually becoming ranked as number four in the nation. More recently, he was presented with the First Place Gold Medal for the long jump, triple jump and the 100 meter dash in the Senior Olympic qualifying track for the National Senior Games in 2018. With the games occurring every two years, the next National Senior Games will take place in 2021, with Mr. Whittemore competing in the long jump and the triple jump.

Mr. Whittemore has also placed in the long jump and the 60 meter dash in the Dartmouth Relays in 2010 and received four gold medals from the Vermont Senior Games in 2008, among other events. In 1962, he participated in the Boston Marathon. Furthermore, he has been recognized as an All-American in the long jump and triple jump by USA Track & Field for competing in the New Hampshire Senior Games. Competing for over 30 years in various 5K and 10K road races, Mr. Whittemore has regularly won in his age division through the years and has been featured in the sports section of the Eagle Times and the Valley News on multiple occasions.

Alongside his primary goals and responsibilities, Mr. Whittemore has served as the president of the Claremont Bridge Club since 2006. Previously, he has been active in that position with the Claremont Men's Softball League and White Mountain Chess. He also dedicated much time and attention as a chess coach for Stevens High School in Claremont and on the board of directors for the Circle 8 Dance. Additionally, Mr. Whittemore holds membership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Whittemore was born in Saco, Maine, to Kenneth Edward Whittemore and Bertha Dorkas Grace. Married to his late wife, Lillian Marie Therriault, for many happy years, he is the proud father of one daughter, Deborah Lorraine. In 2017, he married his current wife, Lois. Alongside his running and competitive jumping events, Mr. Whittemore devotes his free time playing chess and softball, bicycling, and reading.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

