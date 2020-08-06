Ronn Torossian, 5W Public Relations CEO Featured on Avery Andon Podcast The Art Life Podcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, is excited to announce that Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian has been featured as a guest on The Art Life podcast, hosted by Avery Andon, the founder of online gallery ArtLife. The episode, titled, New York during COVID, discusses how brands can survive the pandemic, while still getting their messaging heard. The episode is now available everywhere you listen to podcasts including iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

As a seasoned crisis communications expert, Torossian extends his knowledge to listeners, including the tip that smart businesses are moving forward quickly, but messaging can be tricky.

"I think realizing that people are consuming more TV than ever before, people are consuming a ton of social right now, there are still ways to reach consumers," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "You can't be tone deaf right now without being conscious of what's going on in the world."

Ronn Torossian is the Founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations. He has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations, is author of "For Immediate Release," and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career spanning over 20 years.

Avery Andon began his career as an art collector and manager of Alec Monopoly, one of the most profitable street artists in the world. After observing the shift in art collection, he launched ArtLife in 2017 to offer trustworthy, secure, high-end art experience online.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

