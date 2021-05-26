Ronn Torossian, 5WPR CEO, Named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in Marketing and PR List

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO, has been named to Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in Marketing and PR list.

The list, which was published on May 24, 2021, recognizes the 65 leading New York marketing and PR professionals whose professional achievements and leadership throughout the past year represent the leading edge of the industry.

"As a native New Yorker, I am honored to be recognized by the New York business community as a leader in marketing and public relations," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "This past year has been unpredictable and changed the way our field and agency functions. Although challenging, we've remained committed to finding solutions that work on behalf of our clients, as well as to better our agency."

Torossian has been recognized with industry and business awards including 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by American Business Awards and was named to Business Insider's List of Top Crisis Communications PR Professionals. He has also led 5WPR to being named PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards, 2020 PRNEWS Agency Elite List, and Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies 2021.

With over 20 years of experience, Torossian regularly provides expert commentary in the media and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, to business executives, and entrepreneurs. His book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations", is an industry best-seller and he has recently released an updated and revised edition.

To compose the list, Crain's New York consulted with trusted sources in the marketing and public relations fields, as well as the New York City business world who submitted nominations. Nominations were meticulously vetted and ultimately, the honorees were selected for their professional achievements and their involvement with industry and community organizations.

