Ronn Torossian, 5WPR Founder & CEO, Named Finalist for CEO of the Year

Earlier this year, Torossian was named as one of the most influential New Yorkers on Metropolitan Magazine's 2019 most influential New Yorkers list . He was also awarded Entrepreneur of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations category of The Stevie American Business Awards. Due to his many accolades, Torossian was also a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School this year where he focused on crisis communications lessons, strategies and best practices.

"It's been a great year, and now to kick off the fall, learning I am a finalist for CEO of the Year by PR News is a great achievement. In 2019, I have been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards, spoke at Harvard Business School and have been named as one of the most influential New Yorkers by Metropolitan Magazine. Have an amazing team here at 5WPR which enables all of this success. It's just great and amazing, and we love the client work we are able to do," said Torossian.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on September 17, 2019.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communications.

Media Contact



Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

