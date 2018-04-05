Ronn Torossian Announces 5WPR Named Top 10 Home & Housewares Agency

NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and independent top 10 PR agency in the U.S., announced today that the firm has been named a top 10 Home & Housewares PR firm by O'Dwyers – a leading publication in the PR and marketing communications industry.
With a strong roster of clients including All Clad, The Legacy Companies, NECTAR, Rowenta, SMEG, T-Fal, and more, 5W is known for needle-moving public relations and digital campaigns across the Home & Housewares category.
No matter a brand's objectives – launching a new division or product line, developing strategies to dominate a specific category or building associations between brands and endorsers, 5W's team of Home & Housewares experts create and execute sophisticated and detailed programs that truly capture the attention of the media and consumers for today's leading home and lifestyle brands.
"5WPR is proud and excited to be recognized as a top 10 Home & Housewares PR agency in the U.S.," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "We greatly value our Home-goods clients and see no limit to the types of integrated campaigns we can create for them. The team at 5W excels in thinking outside of the box and producing real results across PR, Digital and Social Media."
In addition to Home & Housewares, 5WPR has a diverse list of clients across Consumer, Corporate and Tech industries, including JetSmarter, Explore Cuisine, Walgreens, The Trade Desk, jane iredale, Ethique, It's a 10, Sparkling ICE, Zeta Global, Wendy Williams and many more.
About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
MEDIA CONTACT
5WPR
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-torossian-announces-5wpr-named-top-10-home--housewares-agency-300625276.html
SOURCE 5W Public Relations
Share this article