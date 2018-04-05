No matter a brand's objectives – launching a new division or product line, developing strategies to dominate a specific category or building associations between brands and endorsers, 5W's team of Home & Housewares experts create and execute sophisticated and detailed programs that truly capture the attention of the media and consumers for today's leading home and lifestyle brands.

"5WPR is proud and excited to be recognized as a top 10 Home & Housewares PR agency in the U.S.," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "We greatly value our Home-goods clients and see no limit to the types of integrated campaigns we can create for them. The team at 5W excels in thinking outside of the box and producing real results across PR, Digital and Social Media."

In addition to Home & Housewares, 5WPR has a diverse list of clients across Consumer, Corporate and Tech industries, including JetSmarter, Explore Cuisine, Walgreens, The Trade Desk, jane iredale, Ethique, It's a 10, Sparkling ICE, Zeta Global, Wendy Williams and many more.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

MEDIA CONTACT

5WPR

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-torossian-announces-5wpr-named-top-10-home--housewares-agency-300625276.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

