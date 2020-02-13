Ronn Torossian Appointed Chairman of American Friends of Duvdevan

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Relations executive, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ronn Torossian has been appointed Chairman of American Friends of Duvdevan, a 501 c3 charity. The organization supports the soldiers of the Duvdevan unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a mista'arvim (counter-terrorism) special-forces unit. Fauda, the Netflix show is based upon this unit.

"These heroic soldiers protect Israel and keep the country safe. Duvdevan has previously been described by Prime Minister Netanyahu as having the most significant effect on the war on terror. This charity helps the soldiers of this unit who make such an enormous contribution and sacrifice," explained Ronn Torossian.

American Friends of Duvdevan – the American arm of the Duvdevan Foundation in Israel - supports Duvdevan soldiers and graduates. The unit specializes in urban anti-terrorist warfare in populated areas throughout Israel.

The Duvdevan Foundation helps with many vital issues – from post-service PTSD counseling to empowering Israeli youth to take a personal commitment to society - to scholarship and mentoring programs. The transition from soldier to civilian is highly complex. For years the soldiers of Duvdevan serve on the front lines of the IDF, and then come home with many questions and dilemmas. The foundation assists with the process to ease the transition back to civilian life and to start a new path.

Duvdevan Foundation strives to achieve three goals:

Supporting the unit and soldiers welfare supporting Duvdevan veterans, by helping them transition to civilian life and continue to contribute to society supporting bereaved families who lost loved ones serving in the unit

The Duvdevan Foundation is dedicated to Zionist values of honesty, comradeship and social involvement. The Chairman of the Board of Directors in Israel is Shahaf Kieselstein, GM of Intel Jerusalem and Vice President of Intel Worldwide.

About Ronn Torossian:

Ronn Torossian is the founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America's most prolific and well-respected Public Relations professionals.

Since founding 5WPR in 2003, he has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 175 professionals in the company's headquarters in the iconic Helmsley Building in Manhattan. With clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer and crisis, in addition to digital marketing and public affairs capabilities, 5WPR is regularly recognized as an industry leader and has been named "PR Agency of the Year" by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions.

Throughout his career, Torossian has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations. His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie American Business Awards 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year, the American Business Awards PR Executive of the Year, twice over, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist and by Metropolitan Magazine as one of the Most Influential New Yorkers.

Torossian is known as one of the country's foremost experts on crisis communications, and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, top business executives and entrepreneurs both in the United States and worldwide. Torossian has lectured on crisis PR at Harvard Business School, appears regularly on CNN & CNBC, was named to PR Week's "40 under Forty" list, is a contributing columnist for Forbes and the New York Observer, and his book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations" is an industry best-seller.

A NYC native, Torossian lives in Manhattan with his children. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), and active in numerous charities.

