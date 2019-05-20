Ronn Torossian Named to Metropolitan Magazine's Most Influential New Yorkers List

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Magazine released its 2019 most influential New Yorkers list today, and among those deemed as the most influential New Yorkers is Ronn Torossian, President and CEO of 5W Public Relations.

"Torossian is the industry disruptor who exploded on the scene over a decade ago with a singular passion and drive to run the top PR firm in New York City," said Metropolitan Editor-in-Chief, Adam Kluger. "He is aggressive and intense, but also always finding time in his busy life to support a multitude of worthwhile charities."

Also named to the "Most Influential New Yorkers" list:

Robert De Niro: "Mr. De Niro is a true New Yorker who speaks his mind and creates timeless art."

Michael Bloomberg : "Arguably one of NYC's greatest mayors. Mayor Mike continues to work behind the scenes for the benefit of all."

: "Arguably one of NYC's greatest mayors. Mayor Mike continues to work behind the scenes for the benefit of all." Donald Trump : "No matter where you stand on the political aisle, America's economy is awakening and unemployment is down. If you want to get into an argument just mention his name, but his influence, good or bad is undeniable."

Others named as 2019 most influential New Yorkers include Jay-Z; Madonna; Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez; Brian Cashman, General Manager of the New York Yankees; Pat Kiernan, anchor at NY1; influencer Jen Selter; journalist Rob Shuter and others.

"What a great honor to be named as one of the most influential New Yorkers. As a native New Yorker who was educated in the city's public school system this is a milestone I am really, really proud of," said Torossian. "It's been a great year – being named Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards, speaking at Harvard Business School and now being named as one of the most influential New Yorkers by Metropolitan Magazine, just awesome and amazing."

The digital issue of Metropolitan Magazine is available here:

https://issuu.com/metropolitanmagazineny/docs/metropolitan_may_2019_influencer-co_df79d188bfb442/72

