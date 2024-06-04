RONNA MCDANIEL, FORMER HEAD OF RNC, JOINS WEINBERG CAPITAL GROUP BOARD OF STRATEGIC ADVISORS

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group announced today that Ronna McDaniel has joined its Board of Strategic Advisors. McDaniel is the former Chairwoman of the RNC which she led for 7 years.

Ronna McDaniel, WCG Board of Strategic Advisors

In her capacity as a member of the Board of Strategic Advisors, she will join other business leaders in advising WCG in its private equity business. "She brings enormous capacity to help our overall business and in particular our portfolio companies," said Chip Weinberg the Managing Partner of WCG. "As we build the boards of our companies and develop relationships within the markets our companies serve, Ronna will be of value to them as well."

Commenting on the appointment, McDaniel said, "I look forward to working with the team at WCG and their portfolio companies. While I have been running political organizations in the past, I look forward to applying my organizational and building skills to businesses. My grandfather George Romney was an automobile executive as well as Governor of Michigan, and pulling a page from my legacy will be exciting."

Weinberg Capital Group is based in Cleveland OH and functions as a private equity sponsor of businesses nationwide in a variety of industries. Its portfolio companies operate overseas as well. Its strategic advisory board consists of a range of executives spanning a number of industries. Selected companies in its portfolio include Drake Waterfowl, Channel Products, and Salt River Aviation.

SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group